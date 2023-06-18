Home » Los Pumitas lost the last friendly before the start of the Under 20 Rugby World Cup
Entertainment

Los Pumitas lost the last friendly before the start of the Under 20 Rugby World Cup

by admin
Los Pumitas lost the last friendly before the start of the Under 20 Rugby World Cup

The Argentine Under 20 rugby team, Los Pumitas, lost this afternoon against their New Zealand counterpart, 59-21, the last trial before the start of the World Cup in the category, scheduled for Saturday 24 in South Africa.

The match was held at the Van der Stel Sport Club in the city of Stellenbosch. It consisted of three periods, two of 30 and a final of 20 minutes.

Head coach Alvaro Galindo bet on the following starting line-up: Matías Medrano, Tomás Bartolini and Renzo Zanella; Elijah Ephraim and Alexander Barrios; Eliseo Chiavassa (captain), Aitor Bildosola and Benjamin Grondona; Nicholas Viola and John Baronio; Ignatius Lucero, Ernesto Giudice, Faustino Sanchez Valarolo and Matthew Soler; Benjamin Elizalde

The Cordovan Agustín Moyano was preserved and did not participate in the trial, due to a muscular overload.

The Pumitas will begin the dispute of group C of the World Cup this Saturday the 24th, when they face Italy, in the city of Paarl, starting at 6 in Argentina.

Then, the Argentine team will face Georgia (Thursday 29, 11:30 a.m., in Stellenbosch) and South Africa (Tuesday, July 4, 2:00 p.m., in Cape Town).

See also  On June 25, the metropolitan area will be "La Matanza" Cordoba

You may also like

Vientos Neuquinos generates half of Neuquén’s electricity demand

Plugin Alliance Releases Lindell 69 Channel Channel Strip...

The JxC candidates voted in Chaco: “It is...

Sample Logic Releases Drum Fury Motion Beat Design...

Two tourists thought there was a bridge and...

Bonus: Sonixinema is giving away the flute Kontakt...

Uganda buries victims of school attack

Bitter Father’s Day for an Argentine drug trafficker,...

Tim Lambesis, lead singer of American metalcore band...

In a short week, Unter announced a strike...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy