Los Pumitas lost the last friendly before the start of the Under 20 Rugby World Cup

The Argentine Under 20 rugby team, Los Pumitas, lost this afternoon against their New Zealand counterpart, 59-21, the last trial before the start of the World Cup in the category, scheduled for Saturday 24 in South Africa.

The match was held at the Van der Stel Sport Club in the city of Stellenbosch. It consisted of three periods, two of 30 and a final of 20 minutes.

Head coach Alvaro Galindo bet on the following starting line-up: Matías Medrano, Tomás Bartolini and Renzo Zanella; Elijah Ephraim and Alexander Barrios; Eliseo Chiavassa (captain), Aitor Bildosola and Benjamin Grondona; Nicholas Viola and John Baronio; Ignatius Lucero, Ernesto Giudice, Faustino Sanchez Valarolo and Matthew Soler; Benjamin Elizalde

The Cordovan Agustín Moyano was preserved and did not participate in the trial, due to a muscular overload.

The Pumitas will begin the dispute of group C of the World Cup this Saturday the 24th, when they face Italy, in the city of Paarl, starting at 6 in Argentina.

Then, the Argentine team will face Georgia (Thursday 29, 11:30 a.m., in Stellenbosch) and South Africa (Tuesday, July 4, 2:00 p.m., in Cape Town).