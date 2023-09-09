Los Temerarios Close Their Musical Cycle: A Friend Reveals the Reasons Behind the Farewell

The iconic romantic music group Los Temerarios has announced their separation after more than 46 years together. The news was revealed through a statement on their official social media accounts, surprising fans around the world. The band, made up of brothers Adolfo Ángel Alba (60) and Gustavo Ángel Alba (55), expressed their gratitude for the love and support they have received throughout their career.

Los Temerarios, founded in Fresnillo, Zacatecas in 1977, stated that they have made the difficult decision to separate musically, closing one of the most important and rewarding cycles of their lives. However, they have ensured that their scheduled tour from September 2023 to November 2024 will be the last one they do together, as a way to thank their loyal audience for their support.

The farewell tour will include concerts in Mexico, the United States, and some countries in Central and South America. The final show will take place on November 23, 2024, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Los Temerarios expressed their eternal gratitude to their fans, the media, and their team who have been part of their journey.

While the group will not be making further statements at the moment, they plan to communicate through their music on stage. They have also mentioned that they might consider giving interviews in the future. The group’s separation comes after a successful career filled with hits such as “My life is you,” “Why did I meet you,” and “La mujer de los dos.”

A close friend of the brothers revealed their reasons for the separation. According to the friend, they had been discussing this decision for a while, but it was only after the pandemic that their interests began to change. Gustavo Ángel, in particular, wants to prioritize his family and support his daughter Sara Ángel in her singing career. Adolfo Ángel, on the other hand, is looking forward to leading a more relaxed life.

Despite the separation, both brothers will continue making music individually. The friend mentioned that they are still figuring out their future plans, but currently, they are focused on their upcoming tour and looking for new dates. The friend emphasized that Los Temerarios have marked an era and have a large following, and they want to bid a proper farewell to their fans.

On social media, there has been an outpouring of affection and love for Los Temerarios, with fans sharing anecdotes about meeting the band and expressing their desire for them to visit their cities and countries in Latin America. The separation of Los Temerarios marks the end of an era, but their music will continue to live on in the hearts of their dedicated fans.

