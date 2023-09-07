Los Tigres del Norte Address Collaborations with Lying Down Corridos Artists: Their Style and Authenticity Take Priority

Los Tigres del Norte, one of the most successful Mexican bands of all time, with a 50-year artistic career, have captured the hearts of fans with their famous melodies. Songs like “The Boss of Boss”, “The Black Gate”, and “We are not relatives” have become iconic for the group.

Their lyrics have crossed borders, leading to collaborations with international artists such as Andrés Calamaro, Juanes, Cazzu, and Residente. However, the band has always been careful when choosing which artists to share the stage with.

This careful approach led to doubts on social media about whether Los Tigres del Norte would be willing to collaborate with artists associated with the lying down corridos genre. In an interview on YouTube with Yordi Rosado, the Sinaloan group addressed these doubts and discussed various topics related to music, including potential artistic collaborations.

During the interview, Los Tigres del Norte emphasized the importance of lyrical content and communication with their audience. They stated that collaborating with a singer of lying down corridos, like Featherweight, would not align with their style. “Our priority is to evaluate the lyrics and establish a communication with the audience. We are authentic and value the truth. Lies are not our thing,” they explained.

Although they firmly stated their preference for authentic and truthful music, they did leave the possibility open for a collaboration with Featherweight, stating that it would have to be something that aligns with both parties’ vision and style.

The band acknowledged that music is always evolving and that they are open to new possibilities. “Everything that comes is part of the development of music. We are not surprised that something different will emerge in the future. Each artist becomes popular according to his own vision and style,” they concluded.

Fans can look forward to Los Tigres del Norte continuing to deliver their authentic and heartfelt music while staying true to their values and artistic integrity.

