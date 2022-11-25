Lost Pattern and Shantall Lacayo, winner of Project Runway (Project Runway) 2022, recently released a joint capsule collection, which was launched after Shantall won the reality show competition designed to provide talented designers with a showcase of superb design talent and unique aesthetics The first design series.

The collection consists of nine items, including silk square scarves, silk scarves, bucket hats, jacquard socks, tote bags, silk shirts and T-shirts. All items are currently available on lostpattern.com official website and Tmall store.

The collaboration is the perfect fusion of Shantall’s artistic vision and Lost Pattern’s exquisite craftsmanship in silks and accessories. The idea of ​​working together this time came as early as Shantall participated in the recording of Project Runway. Yong Wang, co-founder of Lost Pattern, said: “Shantall is very good at integrating Latin cultural roots into very modern designs and reinterpreting them with artistic value. , Trying to redefine the brand concept of modern silk fashion has the same purpose. We are always looking for like-minded outstanding artists to cooperate and continuously enrich the cultural connotation of our brand. It is a great honor to invite Shantall to talk about her Lost Pattern from her artistic perspective story.”

After winning the new season of Project Runway this year, Shantall spent a lot of time working closely with Lost Pattern founder and chief designer Cheng Jing (Cata Cheng) to conduct in-depth exchanges and discussions on printing, color and product design. Shantall decided to share a personal story in this collection, and Cata made sure that all her emotions were perfectly expressed in the style and craftsmanship of Lost Pattern’s products.

When asked about the inspiration behind the collection, Shantall said: “The design story for this collection came from my own journey of family challenges, documenting our day-to-day lives with our autistic two-year-old son, Franco. These prints represent the magical experiences he gave us, filled with love and fantasy—a world of strength, wisdom, confidence and courage.”

Lost Pattern and Shantall held a press conference in Soho, New York earlier to celebrate and announce the joint collaboration, and invited people from the fashion industry, including the production team of Project Runway and New York Fashion Week, magazine editors, fashion bloggers, local Designers and models, close friends of both brands, etc.

Shantall took a group photo with supermodel Mimi Tao, LOST PATTERN New York manager Yong Wang and New York Fashion Week FDLA founder Albania Rosario at the launch of the joint series

In addition to the press conference of the joint capsule series and the static presentation and street shooting display during the fashion week, Shantall also added the joint product display to the launch of his personal 2023 spring and summer series, and expressed his hope to cooperate with Lost Pattern. The cooperation will be continued in future creations.

Photographer: Elys Berroteran Model: Alicia Faubel Wearing: Lost Pattern x Shantall Lacayo Silk Bandana