Home » lost the runner-up in the world and one of the rivals of Los Pumas in the 2023 World Cup
Entertainment

lost the runner-up in the world and one of the rivals of Los Pumas in the 2023 World Cup

by admin
lost the runner-up in the world and one of the rivals of Los Pumas in the 2023 World Cup

The England rugby team, rival of Los Pumas in the 2023 World Cup in France and current world runner-up, lost this Saturday against their counterpart from Wales 20-9 in a friendly match played at the Principality stadium in the city of Cardiff.

The Welsh came as a surprise by defeating England after an adverse set of (6-9), beating their rival with the rigor of their forwards.

In the first half, English fly half Marcus Smith added three penalties, while Wales pulled back with two penalties converted by Leigh Halfpenny.

In the complementary part, the “Dragon” team overwhelmed the English and was left with a clear victory with tries from Gareth Davies (2) and George Notrh and three Halfpenny conversions.

When will the revenge be?

Next Saturday, the teams from England and Wales will play their revenge at the legendary Twickenham stadium, in the city of London.

The Scottish rugby team beat France in their friendly

Previously, the Scottish team defeated their French counterpart 25-21, in a friendly match played at Murrayfield Stadium, in the city of Edinburgh.

Scotland, in a solid performance in the second half, achieved a narrow victory against the French team, organizer of the 2023 World Cup, after reversing an unfavorable partial (3-21).

France achieved a clear difference in the first half with the three tries supported by Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Bielle-Biarey and Cameron Woki, while Matheiu Jalibert added three conversions.

In the second half, Scotland reversed the attitude and with its organized game with different offensive variants added three victories achieved by Darcy Graham, Pierre Schoeman and Dave Cherry.

See also  The Chinese version of "Hakuoki Zhenkai Liminglu" will be released on February 23 next year! The game system and the exclusive content of the NS version will be revealed at once! - DoNews game

Meanwhile, Finn Russell added two penalties and two conversions.

The definition of the match came a few minutes from the end with a penalty converted by Russell.

For his part, in the second half the Scottish player Zander Fagerson was sent off for rough play.

Next week both teams will meet again at the Saint-Etienne stadium, in the city of Paris.

You may also like

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Surprise with Luxurious...

Fans of Luis Miguel believe that the one...

Rebirth of Barbie: How the Release of the...

For the first time, Spain and Japan advanced...

María Celeste Arrarás Issues a ‘Red Alert’ Message...

He is the type of man that I...

“Teachers have to discuss who to follow on...

Dulce María Brings Back Iconic Red Hair Ahead...

Nacho Viale’s nod to La China Suárez after...

Girl who was born under the rubble of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy