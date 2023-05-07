Lots of accents | Profile

I recently read that, despite the economic crisis (without space here to go further on the subject, I just want to record the insufficiency of the term “crisis” to explain what is happening: it is not a crisis – an expression that does not fall on any subject– but something closer to the advance of neoliberal fascism, or to the “underhanded civil war”, about which I wrote elsewhere), because, as I was saying, I read the other day that, despite everything, a large number of immigrants to live in Argentina. In the midst of the disaster, I still like to walk through a city where many accents and intonations are heard.

In 1914, some 700,000 foreigners lived in Buenos Aires, almost 50% of the population. The chronicles of the time give an account of the introduction of the meals of the different communities, the different ways of furnishing the houses, of educating the children, the different accents, the idioms: the cocoliche, the Jewish accent, the castizo. They also give an account of the presence of foreigners in the unions, in the anarchist strikes, in the struggles for social improvements. From 1884 is Innocent or guilty? by Antonio Argerich, the first novel focused on the subject of immigration. Terrible from a literary point of view, but interesting from a sociological point of view: a waterfall of paranoia, fear and resentment towards the figure of the other, the foreigner who comes to invade us. It is the racism of the Argentine upper classes that lasts until today. In the prologue Argerich declares: “I believe that the descendants of this inferior immigration are not a strong race for the fight, nor will they ever give the man the country needs.” Barely three years later, En la sangre, by Eugenio Cambaceres. But here we are already facing another situation. In the blood it is not bad, on the contrary, it is a great novel, only racist: the story of a son of immigrant proletarians who manages to enter a family of the local bourgeoisie, but who always carries with him the genes of his supposedly inferior origin. . Is that oxymoron possible? Is it possible to be a racist and at the same time a great novelist? Let us remember that In the Blood is written by the best novelist of his generation, that of the 1980s (although the best writers of that generation are Wilde and Mansilla, only they did not write novels), a talent that is evident in Sin rumbo, the masterpiece de Cambaceres (the story of a rich young man who is sad). The novel is written by an author who, in his political career (first a provincial deputy, then a national one) presented, with great scandal, the project for the separation of Church and State, among other more than interesting plans. Written under the influence of naturalism, En la sangre marks the moment from which, in Argentina, one can be progressive and racist at the same time.

It is curious, but if you go through the Buenos Aires bookstores you will see the immense number of books dedicated to the question of the Other, of otherness; to the allegory of the face, the desert, the wandering and the foreigner. Doubly curious is to perceive how little is thought, here and now, these issues. However, thinking about philosophy in a country like Argentina implies, above all, thinking about the question of minorities, of the rare, of the different. The question of the foreigner: that body double of national identity.