From Monday to Saturday the raffle is Lottery of Cordoba. The usual draws are those of the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night.

Below are the numbers for the day.

Lottery of Córdoba: the Previous

4745 5776 7187 4232 9586 6374 0437 8914 3745 8273 3279 8940 8943 6012 6736 5724 0243 8383 0714 9683

Lottery of Córdoba: First

2742 3521 4109 6936 6333 9413 4611 3634 4800 0628 2799 8487 6793 5326 4966 9868 3043 1501 4297 1165

Córdoba Lottery: Morning

4751 0394 5392 9248 9616 1541 4369 6070 4979 9290 7332 8079 8254 6522 [1945 6994 8573 9565 6086 5286

Lottery of Córdoba: Evening

–

Córdoba Lottery: Night

–

What is the Quiniela de Córdoba?

It consists of a contest of plays, understood as the association of a risk with an amount of money, subject to prizes, determined by one or more draws. It is considered a bet on this game, the quotient between the amount bet and the length of the play. The risk to which reference is made, and which is assumed by the bettor, entitles him, in the event of being successful in his bet, to multiply it by a certain number of times, according to the extent to which he would have risked his capital. For this reason, although it is not a poked game, the amounts of the prizes are not determined, but rather the multiplier factor of the bet.

How to play the Quiniela de Córdoba?

The bettor can choose if he wants to play with one, two, three, four or five Lotteries. If you choose a Lottery, everything bet will be taken as a bet for that draw exclusively and you will be awarded if the number appears in that Lottery only. If, on the other hand, you choose to play five Lotteries, the amount of the bet placed is divided into five, for each Lottery and if there is money left from that division by three, the remainder will add to the bet of the first Lottery.

The minimum bet is $10.00 and the minimum amount established per ticket is $50.00, explains the Cordoba Lottery.

Types of bets: A first: means that you only bet that the number will come out first. You can bet one figure, two figures, three figures or four figures. To the prizes: means that you bet that the chosen number will come out in second, third, fourth, fifth, tenth, fifteenth, or twentieth place. It can be a figure (only up to fifth place), two figures, three figures or four figures. It should be noted that you bet not on the position, but on the chosen range. For example, in the case of the tenth, you are betting that the number comes out in the first ten positions. Redouble: It means that you bet that two numbers (only two figures) will come out in certain places.

Draws of the Quiniela de Córdoba

LOTTERY OF THE PROVINCE OF CÓRDOBA, performs SIX POOL contests from Monday to Friday (La Previa, La Primera de la Mañana, Matutina, Vespertina, Nocturna and La Turista)and FIVE on Saturdays (The Previous, The First of the Morning, Matutina, Vespertina and Nocturna).

Each contest (except The tourist ) is resolved by five different draws among themselves (Buenos Aires City Lottery (LotBA), Buenos Aires Province Lottery, Córdoba Lottery, Santa Fe Lottery and Entre Ríos Lottery).

In the contest The touristis incorporated in addition to the Lottery of Cordoba the Santiago Lottery and the Pool of Missions.

What is The Tourist?

It is the sixth contest of the Quiniela that raffles from Monday to Friday at 10:15 p.m. The extract is resolved by three codes: Lottery of Santiago, Quiniela de MIsiones and Quiniela de Córdoba.

What are the prizes?

First:last figure: 7 times the bet last 2 figures: 70 times the bet last 3 figures: 500 times the bet last 4 figures: 3500 times the betTo the prizes:1 figure: the amount bet $ x 7 and the result divided by the number of places bet. Example: 7 at $5 2. $2×7= 14%5= $2.8.- and this amount is multiplied as many times as this figure has come up to five. (The number is considered as a unit of numbers.) 2 figures: the amount bet x 70 divided by the number of the place bet. Example: 20 at $15 2 2×70= $140.- % 15= $9.33.- Likewise, this amount is paid as many times as the number has come out up to and including the fifteenth place. For the 3 figures the same method is used except that the amount is multiplied by 500. Example: 398 at 5 $ 10.- $ 10 x 500 = 5000% 5 = $ 1,000.- likewise this amount is repeated as many times as it is repeated this number up to and including tenth place. 4 figures: repeat the calculation mechanics, only that the amount is multiplied by 3,500. Example: 2398 at 5 $10.- $10 x 3500= $35,000 / 5= $7,000.- Likewise, this amount is repeated as many times as this number is repeated up to and including tenth place.

Redouble: Redoubling bets will be paid as follows: the prize obtained for the first bet is taken as the amount wagered for the second. Only those in which the first bet is made on the first prize and the second on certain prizes, will be understood to be made on the following ones, excluding the prize, that is, that the annotations up to five prizes of the second bet must be taken up to six. awards, and so on up to the twentieth.

Due to this circumstance, bets will not be allowed up to more than 19 prizes in the second bet, and if, despite this observation, a higher number is registered, it will be considered made at 19. In cases of repetition of the correct numbers, the amount of the hits will accumulate up to a maximum of 2000 times the value of the first bet. Example: 24 to 1st with 48 to the 10th – $10 It is calculated: $10/1 (amount bet) x 70 (prize coefficient) x 1 (number of times it is repeated) = $700 (first redouble bet prize and that will be the amount of the second redouble bet). $700/10 (amount bet) x 70 (prize coefficient) x 1 (number of replays) = $4900 (total prize amount).-

Where are the pool prizes paid?

In agencies, which are equipped with pool betting machines. These machines -connected to the Córdoba Lottery-, ensure that the bettor can place bets up to minutes before the draws are made. Once the bet is indicated, the bettor will receive a ticket as proof of his play, which will be the only valid proof to collect prizes if applicable, becoming effective in the same place where the bet was made.

WHAT TIME IS THE POOL OF CÓRDOBA DRAWED?

In the case of the Córdoba Quiniela, the Provincial Lottery carries out four traditional draws from Monday to Saturday (First in the Morning, Morning, Evening and Night).

The First of the Morning : 12

: 12 Morning: 15

15 Evening: 18

18 Nocturnal: 21

The meaning of the numbers of the Quiniela

00 Eggs

01 Agua

02 Niño

03 Saint Cone

04 The Bed

05 Gato

06 Dog

07 Revolver

08 Fire

09 Arroyo

10 cannon

11 miner

12 soldier

13 Enough

14 drunk

15 Niña

16 Ring

17 misfortune

18 Sangre

19 fish

20 the party

21 The woman

22 the madman

23 cook

24 horse

25 hen

26 the mass

27 the comb

28 the hill

29 Saint Peter

30 Saint Rose

31 light

32 Money

33 Cristo

34 head

35 little bird

36 Chestnuts

37 Eucalyptus

38 Piedras

39 Rain

40 Care

41 knife

42 Zapatilla

43 balcony

44 The Jail

45 The Wine

46 Tomatoes

47 dead

48 Dead Talking

49 The Meat

50 The Bread

51 handsaw

52 Mother and son

53 The Ship

54 The Cow

55 The Music

56 The Fall

57 The Hunchback

58 drowned

59 The Plants

60 The Virgin

61 Shotgun

62 flood

63 Marriage

64 crying

65 The Hunter

66 Worms

67 Bite

68 nephews

69 vices

70 beggars

71 excrement

72 Surprise

73 Hospital

74 Black People

75 kisses

76 The Flames

77 Woman’s Leg

78 harlot

79 thief

80 the ball

81 The Flowers

82 The Fight

83 Bad Weather

84 The Church

85 flashlight

86 The Smoke

87 Lice

88 The Pope

89 La Rata

90 Fear

91 toilet

92 The Doctor

93 in love

94 Cemetery

95 glasses

96 Husband

97 Mesa

98 washerwoman

99 brother

Clarification: The voice is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may exist in this information. The only valid official list is the one provided by the Cordoba Province Lottery.

