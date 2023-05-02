Lottery today LIVE, results of the evening draw

He fourth draw from Football pools National, currently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this tuesday may 2 of 2023 is the Evening which takes place at 21 hours. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 8033 in City and in Province the 7962respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 33 it’s related to Cristo and the 62 is linked with the Doctor. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 7845, in Santa Fe he 4537 and in Between rivers leads the batch 1645.

He quinto draw of this day is the nocturnal which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 21 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of May 2, 2023

National Preview Pool today May 2

In the lead: 8081- The flowers

​Here are the numbers drawn:

8081 1866 3164 1216 9601 5148 2298 1560 2534 4752 4475 8603 0833 4820 8733 3548 0082 8194 9045 0051

First National Lottery today May 2

Leading: 7088- The Pope

​

​Here are the numbers drawn:

7088 5095 447 8706 7684 9724 3005 1363 9909 9907 6665 7553 8598 5408 7895 3256 9897 0562 2192 9671

National Morning Lottery today May 2

In the lead 1483 (Bad Weather)

1483 7116 4435 9415 3737 8530 2304 8899 6497 5342 2388 7356 0768 7468 1405 6885 8311` 5330 9199 4847

Letters of the National Morning Pool: MSWY

National Evening Lottery today May 2

At the head 8033 (Christ)

8033 7784 4757 7708 6214 4029 8819 0393 3241 7920 5243 8310 6857 0013 8013 7083 8644 2264 9790 8284

Results of the Province Quiniela of May 2, 2023

Preview Province lottery today May 2

In the lead: 8248- The dead man who speaks

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

8248 1319 0329 9719 6353 2481 3718 8890 6795 1739 9574 3480 6698 9047 6492 4128 7279 6854 1919 3656

Quiniela First Province of today May 2

Leading: 5852- Mother and child

Here are the numbers drawn:

5852 1370 1011 1847 4263 9768 8416 [1945 9729 4357 9704 8759 0124 1092 5444 4865 0056 1921 0497 5328

Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 2

Leading 5424 ( Horse)

5424 5611 6623 0672 4939 1394 2797 0257 5277 3669 8953 1909 9179 3592 8951 3288 4862 5320 6066 7065

Lottery Evening Province of today May 2

In the lead 7992 (Medical)

7992 3609 4562 9596 4958 3373 4110 7702 3484 8900 8664 9728 4843 2628 1048 4869 4500 0542 2376 7178

Results of the Quiniela of May 2 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head May 2

Previous Córdoba: 0795- The glasses

First Córdoba: 3319- The fish

Morning Córdoba: 4786- Smoke

Evening Córdoba: 7845-Wine

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head May 2

Previous Entre Ríos: 1909- The stream

First Between Rivers: 1168- The nephews

Morning Entre Ríos: 7099- Brothers

Vespertina Entre Ríos: 1645-Wine

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head May 2

Previous Santa Fe: 4515- The pretty girl

First Santa Fe: 5369 – The vices

Morning Santa Fe: 0427- El Peine

Evening Santa Fe: 4537- Dentist

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

3500 times the amount bet is won. Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

600 times the amount bet is won. Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

70 times the amount bet is won. A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.

Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30. The first: raffled at 12 noon.

raffled at 12 noon. The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

raffled at 3:00 p.m. The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

Draws at 6:00 p.m. The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.