Lottery today LIVE, results of the evening draw

He fourth draw from Football pools National, currently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this tuesday may 2 of 2023 is the Evening which takes place at 21 hours. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 8033 in City and in Province the 7962respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 33 it’s related to Cristo and the 62 is linked with the Doctor. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 7845, in Santa Fe he 4537 and in Between rivers leads the batch 1645.

He quinto draw of this day is the nocturnal which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 21 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of May 2, 2023

National Preview Pool today May 2

  • In the lead: 8081- The flowers

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 8081
  2. 1866
  3. 3164
  4. 1216
  5. 9601
  6. 5148
  7. 2298
  8. 1560
  9. 2534
  10. 4752
  11. 4475
  12. 8603
  13. 0833
  14. 4820
  15. 8733
  16. 3548
  17. 0082
  18. 8194
  19. 9045
  20. 0051

First National Lottery today May 2

  • Leading: 7088- The Pope

Here are the numbers drawn:

    1. 7088
    2. 5095
    3. 447
    4. 8706
    5. 7684
    6. 9724
    7. 3005
    8. 1363
    9. 9909
    10. 9907
    11. 6665
    12. 7553
    13. 8598
    14. 5408
    15. 7895
    16. 3256
    17. 9897
    18. 0562
    19. 2192
    20. 9671

    National Morning Lottery today May 2

    • In the lead 1483 (Bad Weather)
    1. 1483
    2. 7116
    3. 4435
    4. 9415
    5. 3737
    6. 8530
    7. 2304
    8. 8899
    9. 6497
    10. 5342
    11. 2388
    12. 7356
    13. 0768
    14. 7468
    15. 1405
    16. 6885
    17. 8311`
    18. 5330
    19. 9199
    20. 4847

    Letters of the National Morning Pool: MSWY

    National Evening Lottery today May 2

    • At the head 8033 (Christ)
    1. 8033
    2. 7784
    3. 4757
    4. 7708
    5. 6214
    6. 4029
    7. 8819
    8. 0393
    9. 3241
    10. 7920
    11. 5243
    12. 8310
    13. 6857
    14. 0013
    15. 8013
    16. 7083
    17. 8644
    18. 2264
    19. 9790
    20. 8284

    Results of the Province Quiniela of May 2, 2023

    Preview Province lottery today May 2

    • In the lead: 8248- The dead man who speaks

    Below is the list of numbers drawn:

    1. 8248
    2. 1319
    3. 0329
    4. 9719
    5. 6353
    6. 2481
    7. 3718
    8. 8890
    9. 6795
    10. 1739
    11. 9574
    12. 3480
    13. 6698
    14. 9047
    15. 6492
    16. 4128
    17. 7279
    18. 6854
    19. 1919
    20. 3656

    Quiniela First Province of today May 2

    • Leading: 5852- Mother and child

    Here are the numbers drawn:

    1. 5852
    2. 1370
    3. 1011
    4. 1847
    5. 4263
    6. 9768
    7. 8416
    8. [1945
    9. 9729
    10. 4357
    11. 9704
    12. 8759
    13. 0124
    14. 1092
    15. 5444
    16. 4865
    17. 0056
    18. 1921
    19. 0497
    20. 5328

    Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 2

    • Leading 5424 ( Horse)
    1. 5424
    2. 5611
    3. 6623
    4. 0672
    5. 4939
    6. 1394
    7. 2797
    8. 0257
    9. 5277
    10. 3669
    11. 8953
    12. 1909
    13. 9179
    14. 3592
    15. 8951
    16. 3288
    17. 4862
    18. 5320
    19. 6066
    20. 7065

    Lottery Evening Province of today May 2

    • In the lead 7992 (Medical)
    1. 7992
    2. 3609
    3. 4562
    4. 9596
    5. 4958
    6. 3373
    7. 4110
    8. 7702
    9. 3484
    10. 8900
    11. 8664
    12. 9728
    13. 4843
    14. 2628
    15. 1048
    16. 4869
    17. 4500
    18. 0542
    19. 2376
    20. 7178
    Results of the Quiniela of May 2 by province

    Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head May 2

    • Previous Córdoba: 0795- The glasses
    • First Córdoba: 3319- The fish
    • Morning Córdoba: 4786- Smoke
    • Evening Córdoba: 7845-Wine

    Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head May 2

    • Previous Entre Ríos: 1909- The stream
    • First Between Rivers: 1168- The nephews
    • Morning Entre Ríos: 7099- Brothers
    • Vespertina Entre Ríos: 1645-Wine

    Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head May 2

    • Previous Santa Fe: 4515- The pretty girl
    • First Santa Fe: 5369 – The vices
    • Morning Santa Fe: 0427- El Peine
    • Evening Santa Fe: 4537- Dentist

    How to play the Quiniela?

    The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

    Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

    • Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
    • Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
    • Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
    • A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.

    How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

    • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.
    • Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
    • Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

    What are the draws of the Quiniela

    The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

    The different batches are:

    • The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
    • The first: raffled at 12 noon.
    • The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
    • The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
    • The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

