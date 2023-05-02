Lottery today LIVE, results of the evening draw

He fourth draw from Football pools National, currently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this tuesday may 2 of 2023 is the Evening which takes place at 21 hours. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 8033 in City and in Province the 7962respectively.
In it dream dictionaryhe 33 it’s related to Cristo and the 62 is linked with the Doctor. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 7845, in Santa Fe he 4537 and in Between rivers leads the batch 1645.
He quinto draw of this day is the nocturnal which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 21 hours.
What is the Quiniela?
The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.
It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.
Results of the National Pool of May 2, 2023
National Preview Pool today May 2
- In the lead: 8081- The flowers
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 8081
- 1866
- 3164
- 1216
- 9601
- 5148
- 2298
- 1560
- 2534
- 4752
- 4475
- 8603
- 0833
- 4820
- 8733
- 3548
- 0082
- 8194
- 9045
- 0051
First National Lottery today May 2
- Leading: 7088- The Pope
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 7088
- 5095
- 447
- 8706
- 7684
- 9724
- 3005
- 1363
- 9909
- 9907
- 6665
- 7553
- 8598
- 5408
- 7895
- 3256
- 9897
- 0562
- 2192
- 9671
National Morning Lottery today May 2
- In the lead 1483 (Bad Weather)
- 1483
- 7116
- 4435
- 9415
- 3737
- 8530
- 2304
- 8899
- 6497
- 5342
- 2388
- 7356
- 0768
- 7468
- 1405
- 6885
- 8311`
- 5330
- 9199
- 4847
Letters of the National Morning Pool: MSWY
National Evening Lottery today May 2
- At the head 8033 (Christ)
- 8033
- 7784
- 4757
- 7708
- 6214
- 4029
- 8819
- 0393
- 3241
- 7920
- 5243
- 8310
- 6857
- 0013
- 8013
- 7083
- 8644
- 2264
- 9790
- 8284
Results of the Province Quiniela of May 2, 2023
Preview Province lottery today May 2
- In the lead: 8248- The dead man who speaks
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
- 8248
- 1319
- 0329
- 9719
- 6353
- 2481
- 3718
- 8890
- 6795
- 1739
- 9574
- 3480
- 6698
- 9047
- 6492
- 4128
- 7279
- 6854
- 1919
- 3656
Quiniela First Province of today May 2
- Leading: 5852- Mother and child
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 5852
- 1370
- 1011
- 1847
- 4263
- 9768
- 8416
- [1945
- 9729
- 4357
- 9704
- 8759
- 0124
- 1092
- 5444
- 4865
- 0056
- 1921
- 0497
- 5328
Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 2
- Leading 5424 ( Horse)
- 5424
- 5611
- 6623
- 0672
- 4939
- 1394
- 2797
- 0257
- 5277
- 3669
- 8953
- 1909
- 9179
- 3592
- 8951
- 3288
- 4862
- 5320
- 6066
- 7065
Lottery Evening Province of today May 2
- In the lead 7992 (Medical)
- 7992
- 3609
- 4562
- 9596
- 4958
- 3373
- 4110
- 7702
- 3484
- 8900
- 8664
- 9728
- 4843
- 2628
- 1048
- 4869
- 4500
- 0542
- 2376
- 7178
Results of the Quiniela of May 2 by province
Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head May 2
- Previous Córdoba: 0795- The glasses
- First Córdoba: 3319- The fish
- Morning Córdoba: 4786- Smoke
- Evening Córdoba: 7845-Wine
Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head May 2
- Previous Entre Ríos: 1909- The stream
- First Between Rivers: 1168- The nephews
- Morning Entre Ríos: 7099- Brothers
- Vespertina Entre Ríos: 1645-Wine
Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head May 2
- Previous Santa Fe: 4515- The pretty girl
- First Santa Fe: 5369 – The vices
- Morning Santa Fe: 0427- El Peine
- Evening Santa Fe: 4537- Dentist
How to play the Quiniela?
The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.
Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:
- Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
- Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
- Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
- A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.
How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?
- The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.
- Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
- Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
What are the draws of the Quiniela
The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.
The different batches are:
- The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
- The first: raffled at 12 noon.
- The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
- The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
- The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.
