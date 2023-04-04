This Tuesday April 4 of 2023, the results of the 5 daily draws corresponding to the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 2235 y 0709 in City and Province, respectively.

In addition, the numbers of the Football pools of Córdoba, Santa Fe y Between rivers

In it dream dictionaryhe 35 it’s related to the little bird and the 09 is linked with The stream . Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 3420 in Santa Fe he 4776 and in Between rivers leads the batch 3081.

He second draw of this day is the First which takes place from Monday to Saturday between 12 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of April 4, 2023

National Preview Pool today April 4

Leading: 1539 (Rain)

​Here are the numbers drawn:

1539 9411 6909 9714 7698 5959 8738 3585 1984 1185 4825 6397 6733 8645 4393 2654 1515 2614 1932 2308

First National Lottery today April 4

In the lead: 2235- Little Bird

​Here are the numbers drawn:

2235 3890 2909 9181 9891 2389 7199 0526 6030 2312 2565 5300 3436 4212 1583 5522 4776 1646 8757 4533

National Morning Lottery today April 4

Here are the numbers drawn:

National Evening Lottery today April 4

Preview Province lottery today April 4

Leading: 0709– (Arroyo)

​​Here are the numbers drawn:

0709 7277 6776 9223 6400 2875 5844 8954 9779 5729 6452 1523 8599 2625 2816 9784 4998 9151 4892 2845

Quiniela First Province today April 4

In the lead: 4973 (Hospital)

​​Here are the numbers drawn:

4973 7676 5693 4506 3088 7582 0459 1785 9843 9299 9634 8001 7337 8700 1722 5835 0675 6160 6133 0752

Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 4

​​Here are the numbers drawn:

Lottery Evening Province today April 4

Results of the April 4 Pool by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of April 4

Previous Cordoba : 9038- Oil

: First Cordoba : 3420 – Party

: – morning Córdoba:

Evening Cordoba:

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of April 4

Previous Entre Rios : 0876 – Llamas

: – First between rivers : 3081- Flores

: Morning Entre Ríos :

: Evening Entre Ríos:

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of April 4

Previous Santa Fe : 7436- Butter

: First Santa Fe : 4776 – Llamas

: – Santa Fe Morning :

: Santa Fe Evening:

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

four figures : 3500 times the amount bet is won.

: 3500 times the amount bet is won. three figures : 600 times the amount bet is won.

: 600 times the amount bet is won. two figures : you win 70 times the amount bet.

: you win 70 times the amount bet. a number: you win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province .

and in the Lottery Halls of the . Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previa : is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.

: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours. The First : raffled at 12 noon.

: raffled at 12 noon. The morning : is raffled at 3:00 p.m.

: is raffled at 3:00 p.m. The Evening : is raffled at 18 hours.

: is raffled at 18 hours. The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.