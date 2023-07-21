Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province

He first draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this friday july 21 of 2023 is the Previa which takes place at 10.30 am. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the in town 6924 and in Province the 5369 respectively.
In it dream dictionaryhe 24 it’s related to Horse and the 69 is linked with vices. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 3027, in Santa Fe he 4386 and in Between rivers leads the batch 3084.
He second draw of this day is the First which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 12 hours.
What is the Quiniela?
The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.
It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.
Results of the National Pool of July 21, 2023
National Preview Lottery today July 21
In the lead: 6924 – The horse.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
6924
1998
2867
8979
0698
3492
0642
3249
2426
4766
6755
2042
4128
9418
0385
0660
9099
1254
4049
5698
First National Lottery today July 21
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
National Morning Lottery today July 21
To the head: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
Letters of the National Morning Pool:
National Evening Lottery today July 21
Results of the Province Quiniela of July 21, 2023
Preview Province Lottery today July 21
To the head: 5369 – The vices.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
5369
5055
5934
1953
7786
7018
0523
4806
5814
9649
5119
0560
3819
5200
3987
3949
1882
4508
4192
3167
Quiniela First Province of today July 21
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
Province morning lottery today July 21
To the head: it is raffled at 3:00 p.m.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
Lottery Evening Province of today July 21
Results of the Quiniela of July 21 by province
Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head July 21
Previous Cordoba: 3027 – The comb.
First Cordoba: raffled at 12 noon.
Morning Córdoba: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
Evening Córdoba: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head July 21
Previous Entre Ríos: 3081 – The flowers.
First Between Rivers: raffled at 12 noon.
Morning Entre Ríos: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
Evening Entre Ríos: sand raffle at 18 hours
Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head July 21
Previous Santa Fe: 4386 – smoke.
First Santa Fe: raffled at 12 noon.
Morning Santa Fe: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
Santa Fe Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
How to play the Quiniela?
The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.
Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:
Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.
How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?
The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires. Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
What are the draws of the Quiniela
The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.
The different batches are:
The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
The first: raffled at 12 noon.
The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.