Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province

He first draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this friday july 21 of 2023 is the Previa which takes place at 10.30 am. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the in town 6924 and in Province the 5369 respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 24 it’s related to Horse and the 69 is linked with vices. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 3027, in Santa Fe he 4386 and in Between rivers leads the batch 3084.

He second draw of this day is the First which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 12 hours.

Two cities in Argentina were chosen among the 10 best in Latin America for tourism

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of July 21, 2023

National Preview Lottery today July 21

In the lead: 6924 – The horse.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

6924

1998

2867

8979

0698

3492

0642

3249

2426

4766

6755

2042

4128

9418

0385

0660

9099

1254

4049

5698

First National Lottery today July 21

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

National Morning Lottery today July 21

To the head: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

National Evening Lottery today July 21

PAMI: how to order free medicines by WhatsApp

Results of the Province Quiniela of July 21, 2023

Preview Province Lottery today July 21

To the head: 5369 – The vices.

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

5369

5055

5934

1953

7786

7018

0523

4806

5814

9649

5119

0560

3819

5200

3987

3949

1882

4508

4192

3167

Quiniela First Province of today July 21

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Province morning lottery today July 21

To the head: it is raffled at 3:00 p.m.​

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Lottery Evening Province of today July 21

The exciting story of Bella, the dog who survived the shipwreck and was adopted by one of her rescuers

Results of the Quiniela of July 21 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head July 21

Previous Cordoba: 3027 – The comb.

First Cordoba: raffled at 12 noon.

Morning Córdoba: raffled at 3:00 p.m.​

Evening Córdoba: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head July 21

Previous Entre Ríos: 3081 – The flowers.

First Between Rivers: raffled at 12 noon.

Morning Entre Ríos: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Evening Entre Ríos: sand raffle at 18 hours

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head July 21

Previous Santa Fe: 4386 – smoke.

First Santa Fe: raffled at 12 noon.

Morning Santa Fe: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Santa Fe Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

Unexpected weather change: Is it going to rain this weekend?

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires. Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

The EU used the term Malvinas, angered London and Cafiero crossed the British chancellor on Twitter

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

The first: raffled at 12 noon.

The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

