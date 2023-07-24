Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province

He first draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this monday july 24 of 2023 is the Previa which takes place at 10.30 am. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 1529 in City and in Province the 2613 respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 29 it’s related to Saint Peter and the 13 is linked with la yeta. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 2652, in Santa Fe he 0335 and in Between rivers leads the batch 8242.

He second draw of this day is the First which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 12 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Lottery of July 24, 2023

National Preview Lottery today July 24

To the head: 1529 – Saint Peter

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

1529

2364

8342

1921

4140

3532

6075

3359

5753

9158

9360

0293

8380

3987

1122

5277

5140

4593

7442

9446

First National Lottery today July 24

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

National Morning Lottery today July 24

To the head: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

National Evening Lottery today July 24

Results of the Province Quiniela of July 24, 2023

Preview Province Lottery today July 24

To the head: 2613 – La yeta.

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

2613

3801

6583

5025

7559

0663

4561

5179

3766

9066

9392

0194

2737

1970

7133

0227

9569

7645

1256

4595

Quiniela First Province of today July 24

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Quiniela Matutina Province of today July 24

To the head: it is raffled at 3:00 p.m.​

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Lottery Evening Province of today July 24

Results of the Quiniela of July 24 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head July 24

Previous Cordoba: 2254 – The cow.

First Cordoba: raffled at 12 noon.

Morning Córdoba: raffled at 3:00 p.m.​

Evening Córdoba: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head July 24

Previous Entre Ríos: 4244 – Jail.

First Between Rivers: raffled at 12 noon.

Morning Entre Ríos: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Evening Entre Ríos: sand raffle at 18 hours

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head July 24

Previous Santa Fe: 6898 – The laundress.

First Santa Fe: raffled at 12 noon.

Morning Santa Fe: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Santa Fe Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires. Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

The first: raffled at 12 noon.

The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

