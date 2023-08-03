Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province

He first draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this Thursday August 3 of 2023 is the Previa which takes place at 10.30 am. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the – in City and in Province the – respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe – it’s related to – and the – is linked with -. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the –, in Santa Fe he – and in Between rivers leads the batch -.

He second draw of this day is the second which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 12 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results National Preliminary Pool from August 3, 2023

To the head: Draws at 10:30 a.m.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Letters of the National Preview Pool:

Results Preliminary Provincial Lottery from August 3, 2023

To the head: Draws at 10:30 a.m.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Letters of the Provincial Previous Quiniela:

Results First National Pool from August 3, 2023

To the head: raffled at 12 noon

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Letters of the First National Pool:

Results First Provincial Lottery from August 3, 2023

To the head: raffled at 12 noon

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Letters of the First Provincial Pool:

Results National Morning Lottery from August 3, 2023

To the head: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

Results Provincial Morning Lottery from August 3, 2023

To the head: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Letters of the Provincial Morning Pool:

Results National Evening Lottery from August 3, 2023

To the head: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Letters of the National Evening Pool:

Results Provincial Evening Lottery from August 3, 2023

To the head: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Letters of the Provincial Evening Pool:

Results of the Quiniela of August 3 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head August 3

Previous Cordoba: Draws at 10:30 a.m.

First Cordoba: raffled at 12 noon

Morning Córdoba: raffled at 3:00 p.m.​

Evening Córdoba: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head August 3

Previous Entre Ríos: Draws at 10:30 a.m.

First Between Rivers: raffled at 12 noon

Morning Entre Ríos: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Evening Entre Ríos: sand raffle at 18 hours

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head August 3

Previous Santa Fe: Draws at 10:30 a.m.

First Santa Fe: raffled at 12 noon

Morning Santa Fe: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Santa Fe Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires. Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

The first: raffled at 12 noon.

The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

