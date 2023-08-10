Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province

He third raffle from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this Thursday August 10 of 2023 is the morning which takes place at 15 hours. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 5187 in City and in Province the 4984 respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 87 it’s related to lice and the 84 is linked with church. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 0732, in Santa Fe he 4324 and in Between rivers leads the batch 9479.

He room draw of this day is the Evening which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 18 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results National Preliminary Pool from August 10, 2023

To the head: 5208 – The fire.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

5208

9004

9473

1470

9891

4794

0584

0997

0269

6892

1333

1155

1744

1477

6104

3044

6742

4231

2202

7832

Letters of the National Preview Pool: AUDZ

Results Preliminary Provincial Lottery from August 10, 2023

To the head: 3212 – The soldier.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

3212

6079

4121

1514

9469

1857

3403

8718

2321

2540

2146

3921

2703

1700

0033

3968

7430

5734

3627

6712

Results First National Pool from August 10, 2023

To the head: 0419 – The fish.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

0419

5781

9317

6532

9795

6023

4479

4923

2561

7463

4806

7220

2836

1696

7105

6458

8732

0849

3427

7171

Letters of the First National Pool: AGNZ

Results First Provincial Lottery from August 10, 2023

To the head: 7968 – The nephews.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

7968

6252

0962

1119

5378

8556

8456

2904

3576

5206

5821

3222

8296

5113

8569

7578

9958

5466

7869

0970

Results National Morning Lottery from August 10, 2023

To the head: 5187 – Lice.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

5187

8720

3057

5435

1456

5222

8176

3764

4474

9027

5275

3925

4760

6450

3567

6048

0886

9222

1054

1940

Results Provincial Morning Lottery from August 10, 2023

To the head: 4984 – The church.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

4984

5171

5866

0910

9080

8291

6204

0134

9584

3375

2729

3241

4268

2903

0436

3385

5114

9015

8608

5495

Results National Evening Lottery from August 10, 2023

To the head: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Results Provincial Evening Lottery from August 10, 2023

To the head: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Results of the Quiniela of August 10 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head August 10

Previous Cordoba: 2254 – The cow.

First Cordoba: 7302 – The child.

Morning Córdoba: 0732 – The money.​

Evening Córdoba: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head August 10

Previous Entre Ríos: 3632 – money.

First Between Rivers: 0400 – Eggs.

Morning Entre Ríos: 9479 – The thief.

Evening Entre Ríos: sand raffle at 18 hours

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head August 10

Previous Santa Fe: 4637 – The Dentist

First Santa Fe: 1369 – The vices.

Morning Santa Fe: 4324 – The horse.

Santa Fe Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires. Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

The first: raffled at 12 noon.

The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

