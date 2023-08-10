Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province

He third raffle from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this Thursday August 10 of 2023 is the morning which takes place at 15 hours. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 5187 in City and in Province the 4984 respectively.
In it dream dictionaryhe 87 it’s related to lice and the 84 is linked with church. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 0732, in Santa Fe he 4324 and in Between rivers leads the batch 9479.
He room draw of this day is the Evening which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 18 hours.
The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?
What is the Quiniela?
The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.
It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.
Results National Preliminary Pool from August 10, 2023
To the head: 5208 – The fire.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
5208
9004
9473
1470
9891
4794
0584
0997
0269
6892
1333
1155
1744
1477
6104
3044
6742
4231
2202
7832
Letters of the National Preview Pool: AUDZ
Results Preliminary Provincial Lottery from August 10, 2023
To the head: 3212 – The soldier.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
3212
6079
4121
1514
9469
1857
3403
8718
2321
2540
2146
3921
2703
1700
0033
3968
7430
5734
3627
6712
Results First National Pool from August 10, 2023
To the head: 0419 – The fish.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
0419
5781
9317
6532
9795
6023
4479
4923
2561
7463
4806
7220
2836
1696
7105
6458
8732
0849
3427
7171
Letters of the First National Pool: AGNZ
Results First Provincial Lottery from August 10, 2023
To the head: 7968 – The nephews.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
7968
6252
0962
1119
5378
8556
8456
2904
3576
5206
5821
3222
8296
5113
8569
7578
9958
5466
7869
0970
Results National Morning Lottery from August 10, 2023
To the head: 5187 – Lice.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
5187
8720
3057
5435
1456
5222
8176
3764
4474
9027
5275
3925
4760
6450
3567
6048
0886
9222
1054
1940
Results Provincial Morning Lottery from August 10, 2023
To the head: 4984 – The church.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
4984
5171
5866
0910
9080
8291
6204
0134
9584
3375
2729
3241
4268
2903
0436
3385
5114
9015
8608
5495
Results National Evening Lottery from August 10, 2023
To the head: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
Results Provincial Evening Lottery from August 10, 2023
To the head: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
Results of the Quiniela of August 10 by province
Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head August 10
Previous Cordoba: 2254 – The cow.
First Cordoba: 7302 – The child.
Morning Córdoba: 0732 – The money.
Evening Córdoba: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head August 10
Previous Entre Ríos: 3632 – money.
First Between Rivers: 0400 – Eggs.
Morning Entre Ríos: 9479 – The thief.
Evening Entre Ríos: sand raffle at 18 hours
Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head August 10
Previous Santa Fe: 4637 – The Dentist
First Santa Fe: 1369 – The vices.
Morning Santa Fe: 4324 – The horse.
Santa Fe Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
How to play the Quiniela?
The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.
Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:
Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.
How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?
The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires. Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
What are the draws of the Quiniela
The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.
The different batches are:
The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
The first: raffled at 12 noon.
The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.