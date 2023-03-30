Home Entertainment Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province
Entertainment

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province

by admin
Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province

The results of the Previathe first draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this Thursday March 30 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 2792 y 8560 in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 92 is related to the doctor and the 60 is linked with the virgen. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 5615 in Santa Fe he 1962 and in Between rivers leads the batch 3571.

He second draw of this day is the First which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 12 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

lottery draw

Results of the National Lottery of March 30, 2023

National Preview Lottery today March 30

  • To the head: 2792 – He doctor
  1. 2792
  2. 0429
  3. 7189
  4. 4924
  5. 5368
  6. 0709
  7. 1270
  8. 7057
  9. 1254
  10. 4104
  11. 2387
  12. 2074
  13. 0652
  14. 2981
  15. 2242
  16. 4834
  17. 3055
  18. 4291
  19. 8722
  20. 7990

Letters from the previous City: DSVW

First National Lottery today March 30

  • It will be raffled at 12 noon.

National Morning Lottery today March 30

  • It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

National Evening Lottery today March 30

  • It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Easter 2023: 5 ideal destinations to visit the next long weekend

See also  Human Made's new second "Storm Cowboy Denim" series officially debut

Results of the Province Quiniela of March 30, 2023

Preview Province lottery today March 30

  • To the head: 8560 – The virgen
  1. 8560
  2. 8788
  3. 8361
  4. 8234
  5. 5996
  6. 5492
  7. 3141
  8. 5016
  9. 9463
  10. 2188
  11. 0310
  12. 9263
  13. 0564
  14. 6381
  15. 2836
  16. 7325
  17. 9217
  18. 2590
  19. 5808
  20. 8253

Quiniela First Province of today March 30

  • It will be raffled at 12 noon.

Quiniela Matutina Province of today March 30

  • It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Lottery Evening Province of today March 30

  • It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

NASA discovered a new coronal hole in the Sun, which could generate geomagnetic storms

Results of the Quiniela of March 30 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of March 30

  • Previous Cordoba: 5615 – The pretty girl
  • First Cordoba: will be raffled at 12 noon
  • morning Córdoba: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of March 30

  • Previous Entre Rios: 0101 – He agua
  • First between rivers: will be raffled at 12 noon
  • Morning Entre Ríos:will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of March 30

  • Previous Santa Fe: 1962 – The flood
  • First Santa Fe: will be raffled at 12 noon
  • Santa Fe Morning: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Easter 2023: when it falls and what days will be holidays

The raffled numbers of the Quiniela of yesterday March 29

Ayer, Wednesday March 29 of 2023 came out on top in the five rounds the following numbers:

See also  "Jurassic World 3" Xi'an premiere held, the monster returns to the public

National Lottery: the numbers at the head of March 29

  • 5974 National Preview
  • 9015First National
  • 8132National Morning
  • 0691 – National Evening
  • 2088 – National Night

Quiniela Provincia: the numbers at the head of March 29

  • 7197Previous Province
  • 4758First Province
  • 9081Morning Province
  • 1107 – Evening Province
  • 7785 – Nocturnal Province

Dengue outbreak: causes, symptoms and preventive measures

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
  • three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
  • two figures: you win 70 times the amount bet.
  • a figure: you win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province.
  • Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
  • Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
See also  Listening to the classic 26 sets of concerts brings the sound at the door of the house moved_symphony

What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previa: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.
  • The First: raffled at 12 noon.
  • The morning: is raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • The Evening: is raffled at 18 hours.
  • The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.

ms

You may also like

You may also like

three companies submitted offers to develop two new...

It is reported that the latest joint shoes...

“Fran” Cerúndolo goes in search of the semifinals...

Strega Prize 2023, the 12 semi-finalist books

Real blue today: how much it trades this...

I once opened a live broadcast to express...

Sign up for the new Potenciar Trabajo program...

Heinz Officially Develops Pantone Shade “57 Red” Red...

Artistic perfumery, a constantly growing segment is the...

Paraguay is facing the largest chikungunya epidemic in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy