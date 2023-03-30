The results of the Previathe first draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this Thursday March 30 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 2792 y 8560 in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 92 is related to the doctor and the 60 is linked with the virgen. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 5615 in Santa Fe he 1962 and in Between rivers leads the batch 3571.

He second draw of this day is the First which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 12 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

lottery draw

Results of the National Lottery of March 30, 2023

National Preview Lottery today March 30

To the head: 2792 – He doctor

​2792 0429 7189 4924 5368 0709 1270 7057 1254 4104 2387 2074 0652 2981 2242 4834 3055 4291 8722 7990

Letters from the previous City: DSVW

First National Lottery today March 30

It will be raffled at 12 noon.

National Morning Lottery today March 30

It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

National Evening Lottery today March 30

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Province Quiniela of March 30, 2023

Preview Province lottery today March 30

To the head: 8560 – The virgen

​8560 8788 8361 8234 5996 5492 3141 5016 9463 2188 0310 9263 0564 6381 2836 7325 9217 2590 5808 8253

Quiniela First Province of today March 30

It will be raffled at 12 noon.

Quiniela Matutina Province of today March 30

It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Lottery Evening Province of today March 30

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Quiniela of March 30 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of March 30

Previous Cordoba : 5615 – The pretty girl

: – The First Cordoba : will be raffled at 12 noon

: will be raffled at 12 noon morning Córdoba: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of March 30

Previous Entre Rios : 0101 – He agua

: – He First between rivers : will be raffled at 12 noon

: will be raffled at 12 noon Morning Entre Ríos :will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

:will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of March 30

Previous Santa Fe : 1962 – The flood

: – The First Santa Fe : will be raffled at 12 noon

: will be raffled at 12 noon Santa Fe Morning : will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

The raffled numbers of the Quiniela of yesterday March 29

Ayer, Wednesday March 29 of 2023 came out on top in the five rounds the following numbers:

National Lottery: the numbers at the head of March 29

5974 – National Preview

– National Preview 9015 – First National

– First National 8132 – National Morning

– National Morning 0691 – National Evening

– National Evening 2088 – National Night

Quiniela Provincia: the numbers at the head of March 29

7197 – Previous Province

– Previous Province 4758 – First Province

– First Province 9081 – Morning Province

– Morning Province 1107 – Evening Province

Evening Province 7785 – Nocturnal Province

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

four figures : 3500 times the amount bet is won.

: 3500 times the amount bet is won. three figures : 600 times the amount bet is won.

: 600 times the amount bet is won. two figures : you win 70 times the amount bet.

: you win 70 times the amount bet. a figure: you win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province .

and in the Lottery Halls of the . Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previa : is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.

: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours. The First : raffled at 12 noon.

: raffled at 12 noon. The morning : is raffled at 3:00 p.m.

: is raffled at 3:00 p.m. The Evening : is raffled at 18 hours.

: is raffled at 18 hours. The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.

