Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province

He second draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this friday july 7 of 2023 is the First which takes place at 12 hours. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 0208 in City and in Province the 9871 respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 08 it’s related to the fire and the 71 is linked with the excrement. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 7682, in Santa Fe he 9391 and in Between rivers leads the batch 9343.

He third draw of this day is the morning which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 15 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Lottery of July 7, 2023

National Preview Lottery today July 7

Leading: 6738 – The Stones

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

6738

1382

2383

2812

4397

5699

3712

3990

4780

1151

5415

3198

7808

2980

1566

1725

3370

6792

2164

3101

First National Lottery today July 7

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

0208

1950

8389

4214

0568

3753

8539

3681

2436

6791

1839

2879

4127

1399

9707

0559

0016

6885

8800

6615

National Morning Lottery today July 7

To the head: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

National Evening Lottery today July 7

Results of the Province Quiniela of July 7, 2023

Preview Province Lottery today July 7

To the head: 7689 – At the rate

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

7689

1483

5175

6244

5316

4613

5317

8872

3758

3083

4567

5484

4495

7797

2584

0289

1701

2553

9311

6578

Quiniela First Province of today July 7

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

9871

4633

3341

6110

0574

3353

2333

3151

3177

5223

3967

5765

1156

2318

0704

2075

2444

3254

3919

8374

Quiniela Matutina Province of today July 7

To the head: it is raffled at 3:00 p.m.​

​Below is the list of numbers drawn:

Lottery Evening Province of today July 7

Results of the Quiniela of July 7 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head july

Previous Cordoba: 7434 – The head

First Cordoba: raffled at 12 noon

Morning Córdoba: raffled at 3:00 p.m.​

Evening Córdoba: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head July 7

Previous Entre Ríos: 8709 – The stream

First Between Rivers: raffled at 12 noon

Morning Entre Ríos: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Evening Entre Ríos: sand raffle at 18 hours

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head July 7

Previous Santa Fe: 1894 – The cemetery

First Santa Fe: raffled at 12 noon

Morning Santa Fe: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Santa Fe Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires. Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

The first: raffled at 12 noon.

The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

