Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province

He second draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this friday july 7 of 2023 is the First which takes place at 12 hours. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 0208 in City and in Province the 9871 respectively.
In it dream dictionaryhe 08 it’s related to the fire and the 71 is linked with the excrement. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 7682, in Santa Fe he 9391 and in Between rivers leads the batch 9343.
He third draw of this day is the morning which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 15 hours.
What is the Quiniela?
The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.
It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.
Results of the National Lottery of July 7, 2023
National Preview Lottery today July 7
Leading: 6738 – The Stones
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
6738
1382
2383
2812
4397
5699
3712
3990
4780
1151
5415
3198
7808
2980
1566
1725
3370
6792
2164
3101
First National Lottery today July 7
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
0208
1950
8389
4214
0568
3753
8539
3681
2436
6791
1839
2879
4127
1399
9707
0559
0016
6885
8800
6615
National Morning Lottery today July 7
To the head: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
Letters of the National Morning Pool:
National Evening Lottery today July 7
Results of the Province Quiniela of July 7, 2023
Preview Province Lottery today July 7
To the head: 7689 – At the rate
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
7689
1483
5175
6244
5316
4613
5317
8872
3758
3083
4567
5484
4495
7797
2584
0289
1701
2553
9311
6578
Quiniela First Province of today July 7
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
9871
4633
3341
6110
0574
3353
2333
3151
3177
5223
3967
5765
1156
2318
0704
2075
2444
3254
3919
8374
Quiniela Matutina Province of today July 7
To the head: it is raffled at 3:00 p.m.
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
Lottery Evening Province of today July 7
Results of the Quiniela of July 7 by province
Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head july
Previous Cordoba: 7434 – The head
First Cordoba: raffled at 12 noon
Morning Córdoba: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
Evening Córdoba: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head July 7
Previous Entre Ríos: 8709 – The stream
First Between Rivers: raffled at 12 noon
Morning Entre Ríos: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
Evening Entre Ríos: sand raffle at 18 hours
Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head July 7
Previous Santa Fe: 1894 – The cemetery
First Santa Fe: raffled at 12 noon
Morning Santa Fe: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
Santa Fe Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
How to play the Quiniela?
The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.
Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:
Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.
How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?
The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires. Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
What are the draws of the Quiniela
The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.
The different batches are:
The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
The first: raffled at 12 noon.
The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.