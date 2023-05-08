Home » Lottery today LIVE, results of the National and Province draw this Monday 8
Entertainment

Lottery today LIVE, results of the National and Province draw this Monday 8

by admin
Lottery today LIVE, results of the National and Province draw this Monday 8

He second draw from Football pools National, currently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this monday may 8 of 2023 is the First which takes place at 10:30 a.m. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 2527 in City and in Province the respectively.

In it dream dictionaryheit’s related to – and theis linked with -. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 1276, in Santa Fe he – and in Between rivers leads the batch -.

He second draw of this day is the First which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 12 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Long lines at the Consulate of Spain to process citizenships and passports

Results of the National Pool of May 8, 2023

National Preview Pool today May 8

  • Leading: 3503- San Cono

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 3503
  2. 1483
  3. 8607
  4. 6563
  5. 3693
  6. 0924
  7. 4531
  8. 2718
  9. 4097
  10. 8239
  11. 7198
  12. 2104
  13. 2750
  14. 8735
  15. 2375
  16. 2022
  17. 4486
  18. 7351
  19. 8138
  20. 4668

First National Lottery today May 8

National Morning Lottery today May 8

  • Draws at 3:00 p.m.

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

National Evening Lottery today May 8

Results of the Province Quiniela of May 8, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today May 8

  • Leading: 0644- Jail
See also  The story of Nuvolari di Cuneo: "Born in a landfill, it became a place for socializing at no cost"

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 0644
  2. 3159
  3. 4292
  4. 5206
  5. 9148
  6. 0930
  7. 0826
  8. 8853
  9. 3225
  10. 2733
  11. 9486
  12. 8056
  13. 1357
  14. 7838
  15. 8480
  16. 6319
  17. 6480
  18. 2929
  19. 8948
  20. 4688

Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 8

Lottery Evening Province of today May 8

Results of the Quiniela of May 8 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head May 8

  • Previous Córdoba: 0422- The crazy
  • First Cordoba: raffled at 12 noon.
  • Morning Córdoba: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Evening Córdoba: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head May 8

  • Previous Entre Ríos: 5313-La yeta
  • First Between Rivers: raffled at 12 noon.
  • Morning Entre Ríos: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Evening Entre Ríos: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head May 8

  • Previous Santa Fe: 1226- The mass
  • First Santa Fe: raffled at 12 noon.
  • Morning Santa Fe: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Santa Fe Evening: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Who is who in the Urcera family, the Patagonian dynasty that will adopt Nicole Neumann

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
  • Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
  • Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
  • A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.
See also  Woody Allen mulls retirement, says thrill of making movies is gone - Alec Baldwin

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.
  • Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
  • Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

The reinvention of Camilla Parker Bowles: the clandestine lover who ended up crowned queen

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
  • The first: raffled at 12 noon.
  • The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
  • The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

You may also like

You may also like

2023 ChinaJoy “Sci-FiCON Science Fiction Theme Exhibition” is...

Electric models in the field: finally the real...

they fear water contamination in Plottier by birds...

Tibetan director Phamma Tseden died suddenly at the...

Bookminers, a flash mob to give new life...

Jesús María tripled his municipal commons: how the...

Carlos Maslatón stoned Javier Milei: “Electoral disaster”

Young filmmakers welcome the Asian Games 2023 Youth...

“It looks like Mars”, a town hidden in...

Córdoba: a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy