Home » Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province evening
Entertainment

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province evening

by admin
Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province evening

He fourth draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this Tuesday May 30 of 2023 is the Evening which takes place at 18 hours. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 1866 in City and in Province the 5463respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 66 it’s related to the worms and the 63 is linked with the wedding. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 2859, in Santa Fe he 1828 and in Between rivers leads the batch 5055.

He quinto draw of this day is the nocturnal which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 21 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of May 30, 2023

National Preview Lottery today May 30

  • To the head: 9885 – The Lantern

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

  1. 9885
  2. 5437
  3. 6486
  4. 0780
  5. 5157
  6. 5371
  7. 8425
  8. 2564
  9. 3688
  10. 8826
  11. 8133
  12. 1429
  13. 6708
  14. 3959
  15. 0588
  16. 1717
  17. 7237
  18. 0730
  19. 4782
  20. 0397

First National Lottery today May 30

  • To the head: 4557 – The Hunchback

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

  1. 4557
  2. 2409
  3. 3762
  4. 5784
  5. 4848
  6. 1188
  7. 7153
  8. 6553
  9. 1523
  10. 8581
  11. 6506
  12. 9299
  13. 8222
  14. 9785
  15. 0776
  16. 7613
  17. 3498
  18. 8135
  19. 9169
  20. 4141
See also  Monster Hunter Rise: Dawn Demo

National Morning Lottery today May 30

  • To the head: 9907- The revolver

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

  1. 9907
  2. 1576
  3. 1488
  4. 4356
  5. 6739
  6. 4275
  7. 4452
  8. 6127
  9. 4040
  10. 9831
  11. 3451
  12. 1992
  13. 0255
  14. 3389
  15. 6737
  16. 7139
  17. 4835
  18. 3761
  19. 6344
  20. 8212

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

National Evening Lottery today May 30

  • Leading the way 1866 (Worms)
  1. 1866
  2. 5038
  3. 7464
  4. 1041
  5. 8126
  6. 2941
  7. 4711
  8. 1974
  9. 9363
  10. 1307
  11. 8610
  12. 1639
  13. 2928
  14. 5547
  15. 0874
  16. 5059
  17. 3982
  18. 8238
  19. 5142
  20. 6733

Letters of the National Evening Pool: FLPX

Fashion designer and animal protectionist: who is Josefina Di Palma, the girlfriend of the pilot Agustín Canapino

Results of the Province Quiniela of May 30, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today May 30

  • To the head: 8705 – The cat

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

  1. 8705
  2. 4177
  3. 9728
  4. 7962
  5. 3987
  6. 7383
  7. 3225
  8. 2202
  9. 4909
  10. 0285
  11. 5536
  12. 9748
  13. 8739
  14. 5428
  15. 3088
  16. 5815
  17. 2874
  18. 8539
  19. 4404
  20. 3233

Quiniela First Province of today May 30

  • To the head: 6502 – The boy

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

  1. 6502
  2. 4495
  3. 5929
  4. 4924
  5. 6448
  6. 8070
  7. 4156
  8. 6744
  9. 1143
  10. 2834
  11. 8619
  12. 5551
  13. 8553
  14. 4782
  15. 8468
  16. 4594
  17. 7727
  18. 0073
  19. 1333
  20. 9927

Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 30

  • To the head: 9062 – The flood

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

  1. 9062
  2. 4671
  3. 3773
  4. 3657
  5. 7460
  6. 0149
  7. 2597
  8. 9487
  9. 3292
  10. 7991
  11. 4105
  12. 0259
  13. 2761
  14. 5726
  15. 6846
  16. 7145
  17. 4423
  18. 2884
  19. 6349
  20. 1815

Lottery Evening Province of today May 30

  • In the lead 5463 (Marriage)
  1. 5463
  2. 2487
  3. 5322
  4. 9366
  5. 4292
  6. 6468
  7. 8513
  8. 9892
  9. 3949
  10. 4406
  11. 2316
  12. 0324
  13. 8844
  14. 4907
  15. 3811
  16. 4887
  17. 4098
  18. 5582
  19. 6707
  20. 1212
See also  Ronaldo and Ye's ex-girlfriend, supermodel Irina Shayk's latest Jean Paul Gaultier blockbuster is still hot and sexy! |Supermodel|Blockbuster_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Change of plans: Lanata, from saying goodbye to TV to a daily program

Results of the Quiniela of May 30 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head May 30

  • Previous Córdoba: 3064 – Crying
  • First Córdoba: 2576 – The flames
  • Morning Córdoba: 2682 – The fight
  • Evening Córdoba: 2859-Plant

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head May 30

  • Previous Entre Ríos: 7275 – The kisses
  • First Entre Ríos: 7390 – Fear
  • Morning Entre Ríos: 9002 – The child
  • Evening Entre Ríos: 5055-Los Gallegos

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head May 30

  • Previous Santa Fe: 8179 – The thief
  • First Santa Fe: 8374 – Black people
  • Morning Santa Fe: 5289 – At the rate
  • Evening Santa Fe: 1828-The hill

Editorial Perfil launches Canal E, the first economic news channel in Argentina

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
  • Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
  • Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
  • A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.
  • Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
  • Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
See also  Cannes Film Festival strengthens epidemic prevention organizers say no cluster infections have been found

“He sent it to him,” said the father of the 12-year-old boy who stole his car and drove 450 km with a friend.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
  • The first: raffled at 12 noon.
  • The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
  • The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

You may also like

You may also like

“I want them to listen to it while...

The 10th edition of the Río Negro cultural...

14 patients evacuated from Rawson hospital after a...

KRK ROCKET Jim Lawton – midifanǹע

Sergio Massa seeks to expand trade swap with...

The film “The Background Color of Life” written...

He put his cat in a wood stove...

Information about Xing’s decision to divorce Higashiide Changda...

Juan Rodríguez, in Mundo Albiazul: “I am a...

Who is Chen Hao’s husband? Information about whether...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy