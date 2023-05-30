Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province evening

He fourth draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this Tuesday May 30 of 2023 is the Evening which takes place at 18 hours. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 1866 in City and in Province the 5463respectively.
In it dream dictionaryhe 66 it’s related to the worms and the 63 is linked with the wedding. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 2859, in Santa Fe he 1828 and in Between rivers leads the batch 5055.
He quinto draw of this day is the nocturnal which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 21 hours.
The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?
What is the Quiniela?
The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.
It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.
Results of the National Pool of May 30, 2023
National Preview Lottery today May 30
- To the head: 9885 – The Lantern
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
- 9885
- 5437
- 6486
- 0780
- 5157
- 5371
- 8425
- 2564
- 3688
- 8826
- 8133
- 1429
- 6708
- 3959
- 0588
- 1717
- 7237
- 0730
- 4782
- 0397
First National Lottery today May 30
- To the head: 4557 – The Hunchback
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
- 4557
- 2409
- 3762
- 5784
- 4848
- 1188
- 7153
- 6553
- 1523
- 8581
- 6506
- 9299
- 8222
- 9785
- 0776
- 7613
- 3498
- 8135
- 9169
- 4141
National Morning Lottery today May 30
- To the head: 9907- The revolver
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
- 9907
- 1576
- 1488
- 4356
- 6739
- 4275
- 4452
- 6127
- 4040
- 9831
- 3451
- 1992
- 0255
- 3389
- 6737
- 7139
- 4835
- 3761
- 6344
- 8212
Letters of the National Morning Pool:
National Evening Lottery today May 30
- Leading the way 1866 (Worms)
- 1866
- 5038
- 7464
- 1041
- 8126
- 2941
- 4711
- 1974
- 9363
- 1307
- 8610
- 1639
- 2928
- 5547
- 0874
- 5059
- 3982
- 8238
- 5142
- 6733
Letters of the National Evening Pool: FLPX
Results of the Province Quiniela of May 30, 2023
Quiniela Previous Province of today May 30
- To the head: 8705 – The cat
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
- 8705
- 4177
- 9728
- 7962
- 3987
- 7383
- 3225
- 2202
- 4909
- 0285
- 5536
- 9748
- 8739
- 5428
- 3088
- 5815
- 2874
- 8539
- 4404
- 3233
Quiniela First Province of today May 30
- To the head: 6502 – The boy
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
- 6502
- 4495
- 5929
- 4924
- 6448
- 8070
- 4156
- 6744
- 1143
- 2834
- 8619
- 5551
- 8553
- 4782
- 8468
- 4594
- 7727
- 0073
- 1333
- 9927
Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 30
- To the head: 9062 – The flood
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
- 9062
- 4671
- 3773
- 3657
- 7460
- 0149
- 2597
- 9487
- 3292
- 7991
- 4105
- 0259
- 2761
- 5726
- 6846
- 7145
- 4423
- 2884
- 6349
- 1815
Lottery Evening Province of today May 30
- In the lead 5463 (Marriage)
- 5463
- 2487
- 5322
- 9366
- 4292
- 6468
- 8513
- 9892
- 3949
- 4406
- 2316
- 0324
- 8844
- 4907
- 3811
- 4887
- 4098
- 5582
- 6707
- 1212
Results of the Quiniela of May 30 by province
Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head May 30
- Previous Córdoba: 3064 – Crying
- First Córdoba: 2576 – The flames
- Morning Córdoba: 2682 – The fight
- Evening Córdoba: 2859-Plant
Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head May 30
- Previous Entre Ríos: 7275 – The kisses
- First Entre Ríos: 7390 – Fear
- Morning Entre Ríos: 9002 – The child
- Evening Entre Ríos: 5055-Los Gallegos
Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head May 30
- Previous Santa Fe: 8179 – The thief
- First Santa Fe: 8374 – Black people
- Morning Santa Fe: 5289 – At the rate
- Evening Santa Fe: 1828-The hill
How to play the Quiniela?
The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.
Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:
- Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
- Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
- Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
- A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.
How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?
- The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.
- Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
- Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
What are the draws of the Quiniela
The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.
The different batches are:
- The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
- The first: raffled at 12 noon.
- The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
- The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
- The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.
