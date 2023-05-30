Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province evening

He fourth draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this Tuesday May 30 of 2023 is the Evening which takes place at 18 hours. Los numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 1866 in City and in Province the 5463respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 66 it’s related to the worms and the 63 is linked with the wedding. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 2859, in Santa Fe he 1828 and in Between rivers leads the batch 5055.

He quinto draw of this day is the nocturnal which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 21 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of May 30, 2023

National Preview Lottery today May 30

To the head: 9885 – The Lantern

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

9885 5437 6486 0780 5157 5371 8425 2564 3688 8826 8133 1429 6708 3959 0588 1717 7237 0730 4782 0397

First National Lottery today May 30

To the head: 4557 – The Hunchback

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

4557 2409 3762 5784 4848 1188 7153 6553 1523 8581 6506 9299 8222 9785 0776 7613 3498 8135 9169 4141

National Morning Lottery today May 30

To the head: 9907- The revolver

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

9907 1576 1488 4356 6739 4275 4452 6127 4040 9831 3451 1992 0255 3389 6737 7139 4835 3761 6344 8212

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

National Evening Lottery today May 30

Leading the way 1866 (Worms)

1866 5038 7464 1041 8126 2941 4711 1974 9363 1307 8610 1639 2928 5547 0874 5059 3982 8238 5142 6733

Letters of the National Evening Pool: FLPX

Results of the Province Quiniela of May 30, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today May 30

To the head: 8705 – The cat

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

8705 4177 9728 7962 3987 7383 3225 2202 4909 0285 5536 9748 8739 5428 3088 5815 2874 8539 4404 3233

Quiniela First Province of today May 30

To the head: 6502 – The boy

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

6502 4495 5929 4924 6448 8070 4156 6744 1143 2834 8619 5551 8553 4782 8468 4594 7727 0073 1333 9927

Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 30

To the head: 9062 – The flood

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

9062 4671 3773 3657 7460 0149 2597 9487 3292 7991 4105 0259 2761 5726 6846 7145 4423 2884 6349 1815

Lottery Evening Province of today May 30

In the lead 5463 (Marriage)

5463 2487 5322 9366 4292 6468 8513 9892 3949 4406 2316 0324 8844 4907 3811 4887 4098 5582 6707 1212

Results of the Quiniela of May 30 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head May 30

Previous Córdoba: 3064 – Crying

First Córdoba: 2576 – The flames

Morning Córdoba: 2682 – The fight

Evening Córdoba: 2859-Plant

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head May 30

Previous Entre Ríos: 7275 – The kisses

First Entre Ríos: 7390 – Fear

Morning Entre Ríos: 9002 – The child

Evening Entre Ríos: 5055-Los Gallegos

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head May 30

Previous Santa Fe: 8179 – The thief

First Santa Fe: 8374 – Black people

Morning Santa Fe: 5289 – At the rate

Evening Santa Fe: 1828-The hill

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

3500 times the amount bet is won. Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

600 times the amount bet is won. Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

70 times the amount bet is won. A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.

Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30. The first: raffled at 12 noon.

raffled at 12 noon. The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

raffled at 3:00 p.m. The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

Draws at 6:00 p.m. The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.