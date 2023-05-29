Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province evening

He third draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this monday may 29 of 2023 is the Evening which takes place at 3:00 p.m. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 9243 in City and in Province the 5617respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 43 it’s related to the balcony and the 17 is linked with the disgrace. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the – , in Santa Fe he 5202 and in Between rivers leads the batch 1006.

He quinto draw of this day is the nocturnal which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 21 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of May 29, 2023

National Preview Lottery today May 29

To the head: 3927- The comb

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

3927 2092 6605 8518 8670 6280 5734 0117 8663 0351 6585 6970 7237 4788 2375 6641 3877 1970 0930 6929

First National Lottery today May 29

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

5090 8284 7631 9812 9570 1905 1563 0830 5571 0714 5127 8302 2142 3647 4099 3155 2262 3372 8884 2581

National Morning Lottery today May 29

To the head: 2964 – Crying

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

2964

8507

2296

6613

2856

6916

5316

0962

9579

8304

8254

2730

8520

0986

8413

6480

1835

7244

4457

2276

Letters of the National Morning Lottery: EIYR

National Evening Lottery today May 29

Leading 9243 (Balcony)

9243 2553 0426 4393 5923 2640 6324 9994 7469 8007 6982 7732 6304 3581 1481 5613 7627 8229 0816 2587

Letters of the National Evening Pool: JPRT

Results of the Province Quiniela of May 29, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today May 29

To the head: 9879 – The thief

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

9879 9456 8380 5169 0600 5317 4558 8870 7572 3481 2238 0616 4650 3262 5088 6446 6513 1557 9422 0341

Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 29

To the head: 0611 – The miner

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

0611 7835 8940 3142 0031 3504 9817 8428 3491 2777 9775 4125 9471 8256 4444 5531 4413 5305 9227 2077

Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 29

To the head: 8286 – smoke

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

8286 6542 6251 9751 2253 1351 9729 2261 3940 5346 2377 6223 0282 5842 4958 8286 1533 6732 3869 0691

Lottery Evening Province of today May 29

In the lead 5617 (Misfortune)

5617 9967 2905 4500 2838 3351 9900 5703 2916 5543 4582 6818 8328 2945 2555 8088 1679 7969 7428 8911

Results of the Quiniela of May 29 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head May 29

Previous Córdoba: 7252 – Mother and children

First Cordoba: 8400 – Eggs

Morning Cordoba: –

Evening Córdoba: –

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head May 29

Previous Entre Ríos: 4529 – San Pedro

First Between Rivers: 3279 – The thief

Morning Entre Ríos: 8569 – Vices

Evening Entre Ríos: 1006- Dog

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head May 29

Previous Santa Fe: 8966 – The worm

First Santa Fe: 1670 – Dead Sleep

Morning Santa Fe: 2638 – The oil

Santa Fe Evening: 5002- Niño

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

3500 times the amount bet is won. Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

600 times the amount bet is won. Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

70 times the amount bet is won. A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.

Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30. The first: raffled at 12 noon.

raffled at 12 noon. The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

raffled at 3:00 p.m. The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

Draws at 6:00 p.m. The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.