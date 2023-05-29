Home » Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province evening
Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province evening

He third draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this monday may 29 of 2023 is the Evening which takes place at 3:00 p.m. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 9243 in City and in Province the 5617respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 43 it’s related to the balcony and the 17 is linked with the disgrace. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the – , in Santa Fe he 5202 and in Between rivers leads the batch 1006.

He quinto draw of this day is the nocturnal which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 21 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of May 29, 2023

National Preview Lottery today May 29

  • To the head: 3927- The comb

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

  1. 3927
  2. 2092
  3. 6605
  4. 8518
  5. 8670
  6. 6280
  7. 5734
  8. 0117
  9. 8663
  10. 0351
  11. 6585
  12. 6970
  13. 7237
  14. 4788
  15. 2375
  16. 6641
  17. 3877
  18. 1970
  19. 0930
  20. 6929

First National Lottery today May 29

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

  1. 5090
  2. 8284
  3. 7631
  4. 9812
  5. 9570
  6. 1905
  7. 1563
  8. 0830
  9. 5571
  10. 0714
  11. 5127
  12. 8302
  13. 2142
  14. 3647
  15. 4099
  16. 3155
  17. 2262
  18. 3372
  19. 8884
  20. 2581
National Morning Lottery today May 29

  • To the head: 2964 – Crying

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

  • 2964
  • 8507
  • 2296
  • 6613
  • 2856
  • 6916
  • 5316
  • 0962
  • 9579
  • 8304
  • 8254
  • 2730
  • 8520
  • 0986
  • 8413
  • 6480
  • 1835
  • 7244
  • 4457
  • 2276

Letters of the National Morning Lottery: EIYR

National Evening Lottery today May 29

  • Leading 9243 (Balcony)
  1. 9243
  2. 2553
  3. 0426
  4. 4393
  5. 5923
  6. 2640
  7. 6324
  8. 9994
  9. 7469
  10. 8007
  11. 6982
  12. 7732
  13. 6304
  14. 3581
  15. 1481
  16. 5613
  17. 7627
  18. 8229
  19. 0816
  20. 2587

Letters of the National Evening Pool: JPRT

Results of the Province Quiniela of May 29, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today May 29

  • To the head: 9879 – The thief

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

  1. 9879
  2. 9456
  3. 8380
  4. 5169
  5. 0600
  6. 5317
  7. 4558
  8. 8870
  9. 7572
  10. 3481
  11. 2238
  12. 0616
  13. 4650
  14. 3262
  15. 5088
  16. 6446
  17. 6513
  18. 1557
  19. 9422
  20. 0341

Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 29

  • To the head: 0611 – The miner

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

  1. 0611
  2. 7835
  3. 8940
  4. 3142
  5. 0031
  6. 3504
  7. 9817
  8. 8428
  9. 3491
  10. 2777
  11. 9775
  12. 4125
  13. 9471
  14. 8256
  15. 4444
  16. 5531
  17. 4413
  18. 5305
  19. 9227
  20. 2077

Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 29

  • To the head: 8286 – smoke

Below is the list of numbers drawn:

  1. 8286
  2. 6542
  3. 6251
  4. 9751
  5. 2253
  6. 1351
  7. 9729
  8. 2261
  9. 3940
  10. 5346
  11. 2377
  12. 6223
  13. 0282
  14. 5842
  15. 4958
  16. 8286
  17. 1533
  18. 6732
  19. 3869
  20. 0691

Lottery Evening Province of today May 29

  • In the lead 5617 (Misfortune)
  1. 5617
  2. 9967
  3. 2905
  4. 4500
  5. 2838
  6. 3351
  7. 9900
  8. 5703
  9. 2916
  10. 5543
  11. 4582
  12. 6818
  13. 8328
  14. 2945
  15. 2555
  16. 8088
  17. 1679
  18. 7969
  19. 7428
  20. 8911
Results of the Quiniela of May 29 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head May 29

  • Previous Córdoba: 7252 – Mother and children
  • First Cordoba: 8400 – Eggs
  • Morning Cordoba: –
  • Evening Córdoba: –

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head May 29

  • Previous Entre Ríos: 4529 – San Pedro
  • First Between Rivers: 3279 – The thief
  • Morning Entre Ríos: 8569 – Vices
  • Evening Entre Ríos: 1006- Dog

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head May 29

  • Previous Santa Fe: 8966 – The worm
  • First Santa Fe: 1670 – Dead Sleep
  • Morning Santa Fe: 2638 – The oil
  • Santa Fe Evening: 5002- Niño

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
  • Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
  • Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
  • A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.
  • Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
  • Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
  • The first: raffled at 12 noon.
  • The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
  • The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

