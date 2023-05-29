Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province evening

He third draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this monday may 29 of 2023 is the Evening which takes place at 3:00 p.m. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 9243 in City and in Province the 5617respectively.
In it dream dictionaryhe 43 it’s related to the balcony and the 17 is linked with the disgrace. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the – , in Santa Fe he 5202 and in Between rivers leads the batch 1006.
He quinto draw of this day is the nocturnal which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 21 hours.
Putin’s 007 whale reappeared: it would have been trained by the Russian Navy for espionage
What is the Quiniela?
The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.
It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.
Results of the National Pool of May 29, 2023
National Preview Lottery today May 29
- To the head: 3927- The comb
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
- 3927
- 2092
- 6605
- 8518
- 8670
- 6280
- 5734
- 0117
- 8663
- 0351
- 6585
- 6970
- 7237
- 4788
- 2375
- 6641
- 3877
- 1970
- 0930
- 6929
First National Lottery today May 29
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
- 5090
- 8284
- 7631
- 9812
- 9570
- 1905
- 1563
- 0830
- 5571
- 0714
- 5127
- 8302
- 2142
- 3647
- 4099
- 3155
- 2262
- 3372
- 8884
- 2581
National Morning Lottery today May 29
- To the head: 2964 – Crying
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
- 2964
- 8507
- 2296
- 6613
- 2856
- 6916
- 5316
- 0962
- 9579
- 8304
- 8254
- 2730
- 8520
- 0986
- 8413
- 6480
- 1835
- 7244
- 4457
- 2276
Letters of the National Morning Lottery: EIYR
National Evening Lottery today May 29
- Leading 9243 (Balcony)
- 9243
- 2553
- 0426
- 4393
- 5923
- 2640
- 6324
- 9994
- 7469
- 8007
- 6982
- 7732
- 6304
- 3581
- 1481
- 5613
- 7627
- 8229
- 0816
- 2587
Letters of the National Evening Pool: JPRT
Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the rising star of Spanish politics who hates Peronism and won strong electoral support
Results of the Province Quiniela of May 29, 2023
Quiniela Previous Province of today May 29
- To the head: 9879 – The thief
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
- 9879
- 9456
- 8380
- 5169
- 0600
- 5317
- 4558
- 8870
- 7572
- 3481
- 2238
- 0616
- 4650
- 3262
- 5088
- 6446
- 6513
- 1557
- 9422
- 0341
Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 29
- To the head: 0611 – The miner
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
- 0611
- 7835
- 8940
- 3142
- 0031
- 3504
- 9817
- 8428
- 3491
- 2777
- 9775
- 4125
- 9471
- 8256
- 4444
- 5531
- 4413
- 5305
- 9227
- 2077
Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 29
- To the head: 8286 – smoke
Below is the list of numbers drawn:
- 8286
- 6542
- 6251
- 9751
- 2253
- 1351
- 9729
- 2261
- 3940
- 5346
- 2377
- 6223
- 0282
- 5842
- 4958
- 8286
- 1533
- 6732
- 3869
- 0691
Lottery Evening Province of today May 29
- In the lead 5617 (Misfortune)
- 5617
- 9967
- 2905
- 4500
- 2838
- 3351
- 9900
- 5703
- 2916
- 5543
- 4582
- 6818
- 8328
- 2945
- 2555
- 8088
- 1679
- 7969
- 7428
- 8911
Collective strike: the Government issued mandatory conciliation and there will be services on May 30
Results of the Quiniela of May 29 by province
Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head May 29
- Previous Córdoba: 7252 – Mother and children
- First Cordoba: 8400 – Eggs
- Morning Cordoba: –
- Evening Córdoba: –
Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head May 29
- Previous Entre Ríos: 4529 – San Pedro
- First Between Rivers: 3279 – The thief
- Morning Entre Ríos: 8569 – Vices
- Evening Entre Ríos: 1006- Dog
Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head May 29
- Previous Santa Fe: 8966 – The worm
- First Santa Fe: 1670 – Dead Sleep
- Morning Santa Fe: 2638 – The oil
- Santa Fe Evening: 5002- Niño
Bomb threat to an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight: a flight attendant was arrested
How to play the Quiniela?
The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.
Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:
- Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
- Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
- Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
- A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.
How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?
- The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.
- Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
- Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
Video: a police officer was shot in Avellaneda and his regulation weapon was stolen
What are the draws of the Quiniela
The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.
The different batches are:
- The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
- The first: raffled at 12 noon.
- The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
- The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
- The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.
You may also like