Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province morning

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province morning

The results of the Eveningthe third draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this Tuesday April 25 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 9456 y 3355 in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 56 it’s related to The fall and the 55 is linked with Galician. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 4279, in Santa Fe he 9444 and in Between rivers leads the batch 3583.

He quinto draw of this day is the nocturnal which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 21 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

Results of the National Pool of April 25, 2023

National Preview Pool today April 25

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 3528
  2. 5392
  3. 0877
  4. 3353
  5. 1591
  6. 0975
  7. 9631
  8. 5723
  9. 6837
  10. 0702
  11. 4257
  12. 4058
  13. 9836
  14. 7406
  15. 9014
  16. 7134
  17. 8120
  18. 6012
  19. 4613
  20. 0728

First National Lottery today April 25

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 0421
  2. 9148
  3. 7141
  4. 7095
  5. 6214
  6. 7662
  7. 2782
  8. 9967
  9. 6943
  10. 2200
  11. 4393
  12. 3278
  13. 3526
  14. 8152
  15. 7221
  16. 9066
  17. 2292
  18. 8717
  19. 9369
  20. 0653

National Morning Lottery today April 25

  • To the head: 4684 – The church

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 4684
  2. 7391
  3. 2627
  4. 8548
  5. 7924
  6. 7033
  7. 5081
  8. 2394
  9. 6234
  10. 3293
  11. 6083
  12. 0175
  13. 2475
  14. 6044
  15. 3661
  16. 7074
  17. 7552
  18. 1741
  19. 4261
  20. 5118

Letters of the National Morning Pool: FPPS

National Evening Lottery today April 25

  1. 9456
  2. 3051
  3. 5829
  4. 3658
  5. 9014
  6. 6666
  7. 2761
  8. 9126
  9. 2861
  10. 8111
  11. 9640
  12. 6077
  13. 4801
  14. 9264
  15. 9042
  16. 0361
  17. 2670
  18. 6400
  19. 6098
  20. 4476

Letters of the National Evening Pool: AAEO

Results of the Province Quiniela of April 25, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today April 25

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 7863
  2. 0240
  3. 1222
  4. 6360
  5. 7960
  6. 3646
  7. 6551
  8. 2632
  9. 6837
  10. 7918
  11. 1038
  12. 7720
  13. 4509
  14. 1073
  15. 5038
  16. 1710
  17. 6407
  18. 2426
  19. 1085
  20. 3568

Quiniela First Province today April 25

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 7440
  2. 8721
  3. 2965
  4. 1018
  5. 1202
  6. 8651
  7. 9600
  8. 4474
  9. 5897
  10. 6278
  11. 5782
  12. 2299
  13. 7416
  14. 1247
  15. 3429
  16. 0239
  17. 0100
  18. 3157
  19. 9309
  20. 2521

Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 25

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 4120
  2. 8104
  3. 8902
  4. 9352
  5. 6275
  6. 0828
  7. 0204
  8. 8200
  9. 5094
  10. 9146
  11. 8488
  12. 4245
  13. 5152
  14. 9311
  15. 7770
  16. 4047
  17. 1039
  18. 8054
  19. 9180
  20. 1348

Lottery Evening Province today April 25

  1. 3355
  2. 4764
  3. 5754
  4. 0867
  5. 4499
  6. 2322
  7. 7403
  8. 0871
  9. 4044
  10. 7095
  11. 8556
  12. 2127
  13. 4286
  14. 2422
  15. 4304
  16. 0186
  17. 4284
  18. 7859
  19. 7705
  20. 0081

Results of the April 25 Quiniela by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head April 25

  • Previous Cordoba: 8392 – the doctor

  • First Cordoba: 4544 – The jail

  • Morning Córdoba: 4024 – Horse

  • Evening Córdoba: 4279- Thief

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head April 25

  • Previous Entre Ríos: 3975 The kisses

  • First Between Rivers: 6239 The rain

  • Morning Entre Ríos: 6458the drowned

  • Evening Entre Ríos: 3583Bad weather

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head April 25

  • Previous Santa Fe: 5051 – The handsaw

  • First Santa Fe: 9053 – Boat

  • Morning Santa Fe: 5952 – The doctor

  • Evening Santa Fe: 9444- Jail

Caption

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

  • Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

  • Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

  • A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.

  • Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

  • Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

  • The first: raffled at 12 noon.

  • The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

  • The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

  • The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

