Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province morning

The results of the Eveningthe third draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this Tuesday April 25 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 9456 y 3355 in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 56 it’s related to The fall and the 55 is linked with Galician. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 4279, in Santa Fe he 9444 and in Between rivers leads the batch 3583.

He quinto draw of this day is the nocturnal which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 21 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

Results of the National Pool of April 25, 2023

National Preview Pool today April 25

Here are the numbers drawn:

3528 5392 0877 3353 1591 0975 9631 5723 6837 0702 4257 4058 9836 7406 9014 7134 8120 6012 4613 0728

First National Lottery today April 25

Here are the numbers drawn:

0421 9148 7141 7095 6214 7662 2782 9967 6943 2200 4393 3278 3526 8152 7221 9066 2292 8717 9369 0653

National Morning Lottery today April 25

To the head: 4684 – The church

Here are the numbers drawn:

4684 7391 2627 8548 7924 7033 5081 2394 6234 3293 6083 0175 2475 6044 3661 7074 7552 1741 4261 5118

Letters of the National Morning Pool: FPPS

National Evening Lottery today April 25

9456 3051 5829 3658 9014 6666 2761 9126 2861 8111 9640 6077 4801 9264 9042 0361 2670 6400 6098 4476

Letters of the National Evening Pool: AAEO

Results of the Province Quiniela of April 25, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today April 25

Here are the numbers drawn:

7863 0240 1222 6360 7960 3646 6551 2632 6837 7918 1038 7720 4509 1073 5038 1710 6407 2426 1085 3568

Quiniela First Province today April 25

Here are the numbers drawn:

7440 8721 2965 1018 1202 8651 9600 4474 5897 6278 5782 2299 7416 1247 3429 0239 0100 3157 9309 2521

Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 25

Here are the numbers drawn:

4120 8104 8902 9352 6275 0828 0204 8200 5094 9146 8488 4245 5152 9311 7770 4047 1039 8054 9180 1348

Lottery Evening Province today April 25

3355 4764 5754 0867 4499 2322 7403 0871 4044 7095 8556 2127 4286 2422 4304 0186 4284 7859 7705 0081

Results of the April 25 Quiniela by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head April 25

Previous Cordoba: 8392 – the doctor

First Cordoba: 4544 – The jail

Morning Córdoba: 4024 – Horse

Evening Córdoba: 4279- Thief

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head April 25

Previous Entre Ríos: 3975 – The kisses

First Between Rivers: 6239 – The rain

Morning Entre Ríos: 6458 – the drowned

Evening Entre Ríos: 3583– Bad weather

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head April 25

Previous Santa Fe: 5051 – The handsaw

First Santa Fe: 9053 – Boat

Morning Santa Fe: 5952 – The doctor

Evening Santa Fe: 9444- Jail

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.

Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

The first: raffled at 12 noon.

The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.