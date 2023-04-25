Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province morning

The results of the Eveningthe third draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this Tuesday April 25 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 9456 y 3355 in City and Province, respectively.
In it dream dictionaryhe 56 it’s related to The fall and the 55 is linked with Galician. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 4279, in Santa Fe he 9444 and in Between rivers leads the batch 3583.
He quinto draw of this day is the nocturnal which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 21 hours.
What is the Quiniela?
The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.
It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.
The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?
Results of the National Pool of April 25, 2023
National Preview Pool today April 25
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 3528
- 5392
- 0877
- 3353
- 1591
- 0975
- 9631
- 5723
- 6837
- 0702
- 4257
- 4058
- 9836
- 7406
- 9014
- 7134
- 8120
- 6012
- 4613
- 0728
First National Lottery today April 25
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 0421
- 9148
- 7141
- 7095
- 6214
- 7662
- 2782
- 9967
- 6943
- 2200
- 4393
- 3278
- 3526
- 8152
- 7221
- 9066
- 2292
- 8717
- 9369
- 0653
National Morning Lottery today April 25
- To the head: 4684 – The church
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 4684
- 7391
- 2627
- 8548
- 7924
- 7033
- 5081
- 2394
- 6234
- 3293
- 6083
- 0175
- 2475
- 6044
- 3661
- 7074
- 7552
- 1741
- 4261
- 5118
Letters of the National Morning Pool: FPPS
National Evening Lottery today April 25
- 9456
- 3051
- 5829
- 3658
- 9014
- 6666
- 2761
- 9126
- 2861
- 8111
- 9640
- 6077
- 4801
- 9264
- 9042
- 0361
- 2670
- 6400
- 6098
- 4476
Letters of the National Evening Pool: AAEO
Results of the Province Quiniela of April 25, 2023
Quiniela Previous Province of today April 25
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 7863
- 0240
- 1222
- 6360
- 7960
- 3646
- 6551
- 2632
- 6837
- 7918
- 1038
- 7720
- 4509
- 1073
- 5038
- 1710
- 6407
- 2426
- 1085
- 3568
Quiniela First Province today April 25
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 7440
- 8721
- 2965
- 1018
- 1202
- 8651
- 9600
- 4474
- 5897
- 6278
- 5782
- 2299
- 7416
- 1247
- 3429
- 0239
- 0100
- 3157
- 9309
- 2521
Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 25
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 4120
- 8104
- 8902
- 9352
- 6275
- 0828
- 0204
- 8200
- 5094
- 9146
- 8488
- 4245
- 5152
- 9311
- 7770
- 4047
- 1039
- 8054
- 9180
- 1348
Lottery Evening Province today April 25
- 3355
- 4764
- 5754
- 0867
- 4499
- 2322
- 7403
- 0871
- 4044
- 7095
- 8556
- 2127
- 4286
- 2422
- 4304
- 0186
- 4284
- 7859
- 7705
- 0081
Results of the April 25 Quiniela by province
Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head April 25
-
Previous Cordoba: 8392 – the doctor
-
First Cordoba: 4544 – The jail
-
Morning Córdoba: 4024 – Horse
-
Evening Córdoba: 4279- Thief
Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head April 25
-
Previous Entre Ríos: 3975 – The kisses
-
First Between Rivers: 6239 – The rain
-
Morning Entre Ríos: 6458 – the drowned
-
Evening Entre Ríos: 3583– Bad weather
Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head April 25
-
Previous Santa Fe: 5051 – The handsaw
-
First Santa Fe: 9053 – Boat
-
Morning Santa Fe: 5952 – The doctor
-
Evening Santa Fe: 9444- Jail
How to play the Quiniela?
The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.
Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:
-
Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
-
Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
-
Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
-
A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.
How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?
-
The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.
-
Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
-
Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
What are the draws of the Quiniela
The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.
The different batches are:
-
The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
-
The first: raffled at 12 noon.
-
The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
-
The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
-
The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.
