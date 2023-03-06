The results of the morningthe third draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this monday march 6 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 0904 y 0402 in City and Province, respectively.
In it dream dictionaryhe 04 it’s related to the cama and the 02 is linked with the niño. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 0685; in Santa Fe he 4135 and in Between rivers leads the batch 6936.
The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?
In the First, they led the batch on 5264 y 1143 in CABA and province of Buenos Aires.
He room draw of this day is the Evening which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 18 hours.
What is the Quiniela?
The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.
It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.
Results of the National Pool of March 6, 2023
National Preview Lottery today March 6
- To the head: 4670 – dead dream
- 4670
- 1450
- 2079
- 8169
- 5951
- 1337
- 6543
- 2940
- 1355
- 0120
- 1359
- 4824
- 9883
- 9193
- 9977
- 8496
- 4636
- 0068
- 1879
- 2930
Previous Letters of the City: IBLP
First National Lottery today March 6
- To the head: 5264 – He crying
- 5264
- 8809
- 4922
- 9408
- 8068
- 6066
- 4509
- 8406
- 2471
- 2885
- 1162
- 7005
- 6733
- 3823
- 9803
- 9107
- 0497
- 5449
- 7714
- 1367
Letters of the first City: UHMW
National Morning Lottery today March 6
- To the head: 0904 – The cama
- 0904
- 6688
- 0927
- 2701
- 4838
- 0496
- 3715
- 2991
- 4306
- 7597
- 4449
- 1241
- 1185
- 5202
- 1305
- 9300
- 9062
- 7374
- 2220
- 1674
City morning lyrics: IILX
National Evening Lottery today March 6
- It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.
Results of the Province Quiniela of March 6, 2023
Quiniela Previous Province of today March 6
- To the head: 3644 – The jail
- 3644
- 6963
- 9412
- 6442
- 2882
- 3894
- 8031
- 0212
- 1923
- 4588
- 2917
- 0318
- 7598
- 5553
- 9156
- 4447
- 6840
- 1318
- 6024
- 6561
Quiniela First Province of today March 6
- To the head: 1143 – He balcony
- 1143
- 4177
- 8361
- 4052
- 5570
- 8645
- 8118
- 3512
- 1067
- 1318
- 5751
- 3255
- 0587
- 6835
- 9628
- 6231
- 2327
- 1395
- 7132
- 1572
Quiniela Matutina Province of today March 6
- To the head: 0402 – He niño
- 0402
- 7932
- 0215
- 8743
- 7279
- 7077
- 0299
- 9806
- 0834
- 9340
- 2426
- 7896
- 6393
- 4945
- 5362
- 2983
- 5431
- 8909
- 7012
- 6691
Lottery Evening Province of today March 6
- It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.
Results of the Quiniela of March 6 by province
Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of March 6
- Previous Cordoba: 4460 – The virgen
- First Cordoba: 7758 – He drowned
- morning Córdoba: 0685 – The flashlight
- Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.
Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of March 6
- Previous Entre Rios: 8125 – The hen
- First between rivers: 9062 – The flood
- Morning Entre Ríos: 6936 – The butter
- Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.
Lottery Mendoza: the numbers at the head of March 6
- First Mendoza: 1885 – He in it
- Morning Mendoza: 4662 – The flood
- Evening Mendoza: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.
Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of March 6
- Previous Santa Fe: 4424 – He horse
- First Santa Fe: 1819 – He fish
- Santa Fe Morning: 4135 – He birdie
- Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.
How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?
- The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province.
- Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
- Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
How to play the Quiniela?
He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.
Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:
- four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
- three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
- two figures: you win 70 times the amount bet.
- a number: you win 7 times the amount bet.
What are the draws of the Quiniela
Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.
The different batches are:
- The Previa: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.
- The First: raffled at 12 noon.
- The morning: is raffled at 3:00 p.m.
- The Evening: is raffled at 18 hours.
- The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.
