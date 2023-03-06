The results of the morningthe third draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this monday march 6 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 0904 y 0402 in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 04 it’s related to the cama and the 02 is linked with the niño. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 0685; in Santa Fe he 4135 and in Between rivers leads the batch 6936.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

In the First, they led the batch on 5264 y 1143 in CABA and province of Buenos Aires.

He room draw of this day is the Evening which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 18 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of March 6, 2023

National Preview Lottery today March 6

To the head: 4670 – dead dream

​4670 1450 2079 8169 5951 1337 6543 2940 1355 0120 1359 4824 9883 9193 9977 8496 4636 0068 1879 2930

Previous Letters of the City: IBLP

First National Lottery today March 6

To the head: 5264 – He crying

​5264 8809 4922 9408 8068 6066 4509 8406 2471 2885 1162 7005 6733 3823 9803 9107 0497 5449 7714 1367

Letters of the first City: UHMW

National Morning Lottery today March 6

To the head: 0904 – The cama

​0904 6688 0927 2701 4838 0496 3715 2991 4306 7597 4449 1241 1185 5202 1305 9300 9062 7374 2220 1674

City morning lyrics: IILX

National Evening Lottery today March 6

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Province Quiniela of March 6, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today March 6

To the head: 3644 – The jail

​3644 6963 9412 6442 2882 3894 8031 0212 1923 4588 2917 0318 7598 5553 9156 4447 6840 1318 6024 6561

Quiniela First Province of today March 6

To the head: 1143 – He balcony

​1143 4177 8361 4052 5570 8645 8118 3512 1067 1318 5751 3255 0587 6835 9628 6231 2327 1395 7132 1572

Quiniela Matutina Province of today March 6

To the head: 0402 – He niño

0402 7932 0215 8743 7279 7077 0299 9806 0834 9340 2426 7896 6393 4945 5362 2983 5431 8909 7012 6691

Lottery Evening Province of today March 6

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Quiniela of March 6 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of March 6

Previous Cordoba : 4460 – The virgen

: – The First Cordoba : 7758 – He drowned

: – He morning Córdoba: 0685 – The flashlight

– The Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of March 6

Previous Entre Rios : 8125 – The hen

: – The First between rivers : 9062 – The flood

: – The Morning Entre Ríos : 6936 – The butter

: – The Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Lottery Mendoza: the numbers at the head of March 6

First Mendoza : 1885 – He in it

: He Morning Mendoza : 4662 – The flood

: – The Evening Mendoza: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of March 6

Previous Santa Fe : 4424 – He horse

: – He First Santa Fe : 1819 – He fish

: – He Santa Fe Morning : 4135 – He birdie

: – He Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province .

and in the Lottery Halls of the . Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

four figures : 3500 times the amount bet is won.

: 3500 times the amount bet is won. three figures : 600 times the amount bet is won.

: 600 times the amount bet is won. two figures : you win 70 times the amount bet.

: you win 70 times the amount bet. a number: you win 7 times the amount bet.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previa : is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.

: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours. The First : raffled at 12 noon.

: raffled at 12 noon. The morning : is raffled at 3:00 p.m.

: is raffled at 3:00 p.m. The Evening : is raffled at 18 hours.

: is raffled at 18 hours. The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.

ms