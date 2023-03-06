Home Entertainment Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province of this Monday 6
Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province of this Monday 6

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province of this Monday 6

The results of the morningthe third draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this monday march 6 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 0904 y 0402 in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 04 it’s related to the cama and the 02 is linked with the niño. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 0685; in Santa Fe he 4135 and in Between rivers leads the batch 6936.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

In the First, they led the batch on 5264 y 1143 in CABA and province of Buenos Aires.

He room draw of this day is the Evening which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 18 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

pool today

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of March 6, 2023

National Preview Lottery today March 6

  • To the head: 4670 dead dream
  1. 4670
  2. 1450
  3. 2079
  4. 8169
  5. 5951
  6. 1337
  7. 6543
  8. 2940
  9. 1355
  10. 0120
  11. 1359
  12. 4824
  13. 9883
  14. 9193
  15. 9977
  16. 8496
  17. 4636
  18. 0068
  19. 1879
  20. 2930

Previous Letters of the City: IBLP

First National Lottery today March 6

  • To the head: 5264 – He crying
  1. 5264
  2. 8809
  3. 4922
  4. 9408
  5. 8068
  6. 6066
  7. 4509
  8. 8406
  9. 2471
  10. 2885
  11. 1162
  12. 7005
  13. 6733
  14. 3823
  15. 9803
  16. 9107
  17. 0497
  18. 5449
  19. 7714
  20. 1367
Letters of the first City: UHMW

National Morning Lottery today March 6

  • To the head: 0904 – The cama
  1. 0904
  2. 6688
  3. 0927
  4. 2701
  5. 4838
  6. 0496
  7. 3715
  8. 2991
  9. 4306
  10. 7597
  11. 4449
  12. 1241
  13. 1185
  14. 5202
  15. 1305
  16. 9300
  17. 9062
  18. 7374
  19. 2220
  20. 1674

City morning lyrics: IILX

National Evening Lottery today March 6

  • It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Province Quiniela of March 6, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today March 6

  • To the head: 3644 – The jail
  1. 3644
  2. 6963
  3. 9412
  4. 6442
  5. 2882
  6. 3894
  7. 8031
  8. 0212
  9. 1923
  10. 4588
  11. 2917
  12. 0318
  13. 7598
  14. 5553
  15. 9156
  16. 4447
  17. 6840
  18. 1318
  19. 6024
  20. 6561

Quiniela First Province of today March 6

  • To the head: 1143 – He balcony
  1. 1143
  2. 4177
  3. 8361
  4. 4052
  5. 5570
  6. 8645
  7. 8118
  8. 3512
  9. 1067
  10. 1318
  11. 5751
  12. 3255
  13. 0587
  14. 6835
  15. 9628
  16. 6231
  17. 2327
  18. 1395
  19. 7132
  20. 1572

Quiniela Matutina Province of today March 6

  • To the head: 0402 – He niño
  1. 0402
  2. 7932
  3. 0215
  4. 8743
  5. 7279
  6. 7077
  7. 0299
  8. 9806
  9. 0834
  10. 9340
  11. 2426
  12. 7896
  13. 6393
  14. 4945
  15. 5362
  16. 2983
  17. 5431
  18. 8909
  19. 7012
  20. 6691

Lottery Evening Province of today March 6

  • It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Quiniela of March 6 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of March 6

  • Previous Cordoba: 4460 – The virgen
  • First Cordoba: 7758 – He drowned
  • morning Córdoba: 0685 – The flashlight
  • Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of March 6

  • Previous Entre Rios: 8125 – The hen
  • First between rivers: 9062 – The flood
  • Morning Entre Ríos: 6936 – The butter
  • Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Lottery Mendoza: the numbers at the head of March 6

  • First Mendoza: 1885 – He in it
  • Morning Mendoza: 4662 – The flood
  • Evening Mendoza: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of March 6

  • Previous Santa Fe: 4424 – He horse
  • First Santa Fe: 1819 – He fish
  • Santa Fe Morning: 4135 – He birdie
  • Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province.
  • Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
  • Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
  • three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
  • two figures: you win 70 times the amount bet.
  • a number: you win 7 times the amount bet.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previa: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.
  • The First: raffled at 12 noon.
  • The morning: is raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • The Evening: is raffled at 18 hours.
  • The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.
ms

