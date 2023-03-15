Home Entertainment Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province of this Wednesday 15
Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province of this Wednesday 15

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province of this Wednesday 15

The results of the Previathe first draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this Wednesday March 15 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 3262 y 9599 in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 62 is related to the flood and the 99 is linked with he brother. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 1024 in Santa Fe the 9640 and in Entre Ríos the batch is headed by 8919.

He second draw of this day is the First which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 12 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Lottery of March 15, 2023

National Preview Lottery today March 15

  • To the head: 3262 – The flood
  1. 3262
  2. 5075
  3. 6286
  4. 6359
  5. 8680
  6. 4569
  7. 1455
  8. 8667
  9. 0508
  10. 5313
  11. 7724
  12. 4418
  13. 5008
  14. 1921
  15. 3816
  16. 5111
  17. 2932
  18. 5786
  19. 1362
  20. 5589

First National Lottery today March 15

  • It will be raffled at 12 noon.

National Morning Lottery today March 15

  • It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

National Evening Lottery today March 15

  • It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Province Quiniela of March 15, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today March 15

  • To the head: 9599 – He brother
  1. 9599
  2. 8436
  3. 7814
  4. 0549
  5. 8295
  6. 4880
  7. 9177
  8. 9397
  9. 6601
  10. 9135
  11. 1601
  12. 0538
  13. 2230
  14. 0638
  15. 9828
  16. 2164
  17. 2824
  18. 9851
  19. 9523
  20. 7906

Quiniela First Province of today March 15

  • It will be raffled at 12 noon.

Quiniela Matutina Province of today March 15

  • It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Lottery Evening Province of today March 15

  • It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Quiniela of March 15 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of March 15

  • Previous Cordoba: 1024 – He horse
  • First Cordoba: will be raffled at 12 noon
  • morning Córdoba: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of March 15

  • Previous Entre Rios: 8919 – He fish
  • First between rivers: will be raffled at 12 noon
  • Morning Entre Ríos:will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of March 15

  • Previous Santa Fe: 9640 – He treatment
  • First Santa Fe: will be raffled at 12 noon
  • Santa Fe Morning: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

The raffled numbers of the Quiniela of yesterday March 14

Ayer, Tuesday March 14 of 2023 came out on top in the five rounds the following numbers:

National Lottery: the numbers at the head of March 14

  • 5528 National Preview
  • 3519 First National
  • 9813 National Morning
  • 4108 – National Evening
  • 0200 – National Night

Quiniela Province: the numbers at the head of March 14

  • 3781Previous Province
  • 0649First Province
  • 7673Morning Province
  • 9953 – Evening Province
  • 4834 Nocturnal Province

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
  • three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
  • two figures: you win 70 times the amount bet.
  • a figure: you win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province.
  • Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
  • Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previa: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.
  • The First: raffled at 12 noon.
  • The morning: is raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • The Evening: is raffled at 18 hours.
  • The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.

ms

