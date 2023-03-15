The results of the Previathe first draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this Wednesday March 15 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 3262 y 9599 in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 62 is related to the flood and the 99 is linked with he brother. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the 1024 in Santa Fe the 9640 and in Entre Ríos the batch is headed by 8919.

He second draw of this day is the First which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 12 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Lottery of March 15, 2023

National Preview Lottery today March 15

To the head: 3262 – The flood

​3262 5075 6286 6359 8680 4569 1455 8667 0508 5313 7724 4418 5008 1921 3816 5111 2932 5786 1362 5589

First National Lottery today March 15

It will be raffled at 12 noon.

National Morning Lottery today March 15

It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

National Evening Lottery today March 15

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

The rains arrive in Greater Buenos Aires, but they announce a red alert

Results of the Province Quiniela of March 15, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today March 15

To the head: 9599 – He brother

​9599 8436 7814 0549 8295 4880 9177 9397 6601 9135 1601 0538 2230 0638 9828 2164 2824 9851 9523 7906

Quiniela First Province of today March 15

It will be raffled at 12 noon.

Quiniela Matutina Province of today March 15

It will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

Lottery Evening Province of today March 15

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

A Buenos Aires bookstore is among the 100 best tourist attractions in the world

Results of the Quiniela of March 15 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of March 15

Previous Cordoba : 1024 – He horse

: – He First Cordoba : will be raffled at 12 noon

: will be raffled at 12 noon morning Córdoba: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of March 15

Previous Entre Rios : 8919 – He fish

: – He First between rivers : will be raffled at 12 noon

: will be raffled at 12 noon Morning Entre Ríos :will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

:will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of March 15

Previous Santa Fe : 9640 – He treatment

: – He First Santa Fe : will be raffled at 12 noon

: will be raffled at 12 noon Santa Fe Morning : will be raffled at 3:00 p.m.

: will be raffled at 3:00 p.m. Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

A Renaissance specialist claims that Leonardo Da Vinci’s mother was a slave

The raffled numbers of the Quiniela of yesterday March 14

Ayer, Tuesday March 14 of 2023 came out on top in the five rounds the following numbers:

National Lottery: the numbers at the head of March 14

5528 – National Preview

– National Preview 3519 – First National

– First National 9813 – National Morning

– National Morning 4108 – National Evening

– National Evening 0200 – National Night

Quiniela Province: the numbers at the head of March 14

3781 – Previous Province

– Previous Province 0649 – First Province

– First Province 7673 – Morning Province

– Morning Province 9953 – Evening Province

Evening Province 4834 – Nocturnal Province

“I am Dibu Martínez”, a thief wanted to escape being arrested with that unusual excuse

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

four figures : 3500 times the amount bet is won.

: 3500 times the amount bet is won. three figures : 600 times the amount bet is won.

: 600 times the amount bet is won. two figures : you win 70 times the amount bet.

: you win 70 times the amount bet. a figure: you win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province .

and in the Lottery Halls of the . Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previa : is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.

: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours. The First : raffled at 12 noon.

: raffled at 12 noon. The morning : is raffled at 3:00 p.m.

: is raffled at 3:00 p.m. The Evening : is raffled at 18 hours.

: is raffled at 18 hours. The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.

ms