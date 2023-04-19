Home » Lottery today Wednesday LIVE: results of the National and Province evening
Lottery today Wednesday LIVE: results of the National and Province evening

Lottery today Wednesday LIVE: results of the National and Province evening

The National Lottery, currently called City, and Province, is raffled this Wednesday April 19 of 2023 in its Previous, First, Evening, Morning and Night edition.

He third raffle is the Evening which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 18 hours. To the head in the National the 1267 whose meaning is the snake Meanwhile in Province topped the 1633 associated with the Cristo.

I know the Winning numbers and which ones came out to the head in Córdoba he 6384, Between rivers he 1113 y Santa Fe he 3644.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of April 19, 2023

National Preview Pool today April 19

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 2897
  2. 0350
  3. 6200
  4. 1958
  5. 8282
  6. 1381
  7. 5857
  8. 0241
  9. 5775
  10. 7169
  11. 6786
  12. 5827
  13. 9032
  14. 0704
  15. 3927
  16. 0166
  17. 7389
  18. 3558
  19. 4127
  20. 5925

First National Lottery today April 19

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 7679
  2. 9238
  3. 4228
  4. 4809
  5. 3212
  6. 6527
  7. 4656
  8. 3783
  9. 0412
  10. 8857
  11. 0411
  12. 4634
  13. 7602
  14. 6551
  15. 0977
  16. 5920
  17. 5333
  18. 9928
  19. 9737
  20. 8789

National Morning Lottery today April 19

Letters of the National Morning Pool: INSX

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 9052
  2. 8030
  3. 1323
  4. 9959
  5. 5390
  6. 2635
  7. 6366
  8. 4108
  9. 3650
  10. 7279
  11. 5623
  12. 8355
  13. 2246
  14. 9433
  15. 2905
  16. 1902
  17. 6249
  18. 6933
  19. 2698
  20. 1576
National Evening Lottery today April 19

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 1267
  2. 9054
  3. 1150
  4. 0215
  5. 5336
  6. 6263
  7. 7559
  8. 7091
  9. 9463
  10. 1418
  11. 9072
  12. 7939
  13. 5354
  14. 5731
  15. 6864
  16. 2415
  17. 6643
  18. 1462
  19. 1101
  20. 9246

Quiniela Previous Province of today April 19

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 8849
  2. 4088
  3. 1652
  4. 4409
  5. 7538
  6. 3902
  7. 5214
  8. 3413
  9. 3801
  10. 8400
  11. 3334
  12. 7743
  13. 0540
  14. 5454
  15. 8989
  16. 6227
  17. 5710
  18. 8044
  19. 3155
  20. 8825

Quiniela First Province today April 19

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 7750
  2. 2423
  3. 8290
  4. 8627
  5. 2133
  6. 7096
  7. 7580
  8. 2469
  9. 2998
  10. 9886
  11. 0472
  12. 6240
  13. 9351
  14. 2136
  15. 0123
  16. 9095
  17. 0638
  18. 3477
  19. 6187
  20. 6849

Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 19

  1. 1374
  2. 1124
  3. 2474
  4. 7106
  5. 9829
  6. 1382
  7. 2184
  8. 4497
  9. 5391
  10. 9632
  11. 2109
  12. 4742
  13. 5108
  14. 2292
  15. 2540
  16. 5713
  17. 1640
  18. 7479
  19. 7222
  20. 6734

Here are the numbers drawn:

Lottery Evening Province today April 19

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 1633
  2. 1191
  3. 1516
  4. 6546
  5. 6546
  6. 1440
  7. 2819
  8. 7329
  9. 2940
  10. 2819
  11. 7329
  12. 4641
  13. 3649
  14. 4156
  15. 5471
  16. 9444
  17. 2655
  18. 8425
  19. 1935
  20. 6095
Results of the Pool of April 19 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head April 19

  • Previous Cordoba: 6186 – The smoke

  • First Cordoba: 8540- The priest

  • Morning Córdoba: 9724- Horse

  • Evening Córdoba: 6384- Iglesia

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head April 19

  • Previous Entre Ríos: 0352- Mother and son

  • First Between Rivers: 9677- Female Leg

  • Morning Entre Ríos: 5919- Fish

  • Evening Entre Ríos: 1113- La yeta

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head April 19

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

  • Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

  • Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

  • A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.

  • Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

  • Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

  • The first: raffled at 12 noon.

  • The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

  • The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

  • The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

