Lottery today Wednesday LIVE: results of the National and Province evening

The National Lottery, currently called City, and Province, is raffled this Wednesday April 19 of 2023 in its Previous, First, Evening, Morning and Night edition.

He third raffle is the Evening which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 18 hours. To the head in the National the 1267 whose meaning is the snake Meanwhile in Province topped the 1633 associated with the Cristo.

I know the Winning numbers and which ones came out to the head in Córdoba he 6384, Between rivers he 1113 y Santa Fe he 3644.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

A taxi request in Argentina was leaked during a NASA space mission

Results of the National Pool of April 19, 2023

National Preview Pool today April 19

Here are the numbers drawn:

2897 0350 6200 1958 8282 1381 5857 0241 5775 7169 6786 5827 9032 0704 3927 0166 7389 3558 4127 5925

First National Lottery today April 19

Here are the numbers drawn:

7679 9238 4228 4809 3212 6527 4656 3783 0412 8857 0411 4634 7602 6551 0977 5920 5333 9928 9737 8789

The true and shocking story of Father Gabriele Amorth, the true “exorcist of the Pope”

National Morning Lottery today April 19

Letters of the National Morning Pool: INSX

Here are the numbers drawn:

9052 8030 1323 9959 5390 2635 6366 4108 3650 7279 5623 8355 2246 9433 2905 1902 6249 6933 2698 1576

National Evening Lottery today April 19

Here are the numbers drawn:

1267 9054 1150 0215 5336 6263 7559 7091 9463 1418 9072 7939 5354 5731 6864 2415 6643 1462 1101 9246

Law for grandchildren: Argentina is the country with the most applications for Spanish nationality

Quiniela Previous Province of today April 19

Here are the numbers drawn:

8849 4088 1652 4409 7538 3902 5214 3413 3801 8400 3334 7743 0540 5454 8989 6227 5710 8044 3155 8825

Quiniela First Province today April 19

Here are the numbers drawn:

7750 2423 8290 8627 2133 7096 7580 2469 2998 9886 0472 6240 9351 2136 0123 9095 0638 3477 6187 6849

Sports betting in Argentine soccer: who wins and how much is paid for the online gambling business

Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 19

1374 1124 2474 7106 9829 1382 2184 4497 5391 9632 2109 4742 5108 2292 2540 5713 1640 7479 7222 6734

Here are the numbers drawn:

Lottery Evening Province today April 19

Here are the numbers drawn:

1633 1191 1516 6546 6546 1440 2819 7329 2940 2819 7329 4641 3649 4156 5471 9444 2655 8425 1935 6095

Caption

Results of the Pool of April 19 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head April 19

Previous Cordoba: 6186 – The smoke

First Cordoba: 8540- The priest

Morning Córdoba: 9724- Horse

Evening Córdoba: 6384- Iglesia

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head April 19

Previous Entre Ríos: 0352- Mother and son

First Between Rivers: 9677- Female Leg

Morning Entre Ríos: 5919- Fish

Evening Entre Ríos: 1113- La yeta

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head April 19

Winco: the legendary turntable company that resurfaced and is all the rage in Argentina

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.

Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

The first: raffled at 12 noon.

The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.