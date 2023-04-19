Lottery today Wednesday LIVE: results of the National and Province evening

The National Lottery, currently called City, and Province, is raffled this Wednesday April 19 of 2023 in its Previous, First, Evening, Morning and Night edition.
He third raffle is the Evening which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 18 hours. To the head in the National the 1267 whose meaning is the snake Meanwhile in Province topped the 1633 associated with the Cristo.
I know the Winning numbers and which ones came out to the head in Córdoba he 6384, Between rivers he 1113 y Santa Fe he 3644.
What is the Quiniela?
The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.
It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.
Results of the National Pool of April 19, 2023
National Preview Pool today April 19
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 2897
- 0350
- 6200
- 1958
- 8282
- 1381
- 5857
- 0241
- 5775
- 7169
- 6786
- 5827
- 9032
- 0704
- 3927
- 0166
- 7389
- 3558
- 4127
- 5925
First National Lottery today April 19
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 7679
- 9238
- 4228
- 4809
- 3212
- 6527
- 4656
- 3783
- 0412
- 8857
- 0411
- 4634
- 7602
- 6551
- 0977
- 5920
- 5333
- 9928
- 9737
- 8789
National Morning Lottery today April 19
Letters of the National Morning Pool: INSX
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 9052
- 8030
- 1323
- 9959
- 5390
- 2635
- 6366
- 4108
- 3650
- 7279
- 5623
- 8355
- 2246
- 9433
- 2905
- 1902
- 6249
- 6933
- 2698
- 1576
National Evening Lottery today April 19
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 1267
- 9054
- 1150
- 0215
- 5336
- 6263
- 7559
- 7091
- 9463
- 1418
- 9072
- 7939
- 5354
- 5731
- 6864
- 2415
- 6643
- 1462
- 1101
- 9246
Quiniela Previous Province of today April 19
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 8849
- 4088
- 1652
- 4409
- 7538
- 3902
- 5214
- 3413
- 3801
- 8400
- 3334
- 7743
- 0540
- 5454
- 8989
- 6227
- 5710
- 8044
- 3155
- 8825
Quiniela First Province today April 19
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 7750
- 2423
- 8290
- 8627
- 2133
- 7096
- 7580
- 2469
- 2998
- 9886
- 0472
- 6240
- 9351
- 2136
- 0123
- 9095
- 0638
- 3477
- 6187
- 6849
Quiniela Matutina Province of today April 19
- 1374
- 1124
- 2474
- 7106
- 9829
- 1382
- 2184
- 4497
- 5391
- 9632
- 2109
- 4742
- 5108
- 2292
- 2540
- 5713
- 1640
- 7479
- 7222
- 6734
Here are the numbers drawn:
Lottery Evening Province today April 19
Here are the numbers drawn:
- 1633
- 1191
- 1516
- 6546
- 1440
- 2819
- 7329
- 2940
- 4641
- 3649
- 4156
- 5471
- 9444
- 2655
- 8425
- 1935
- 6095
Results of the Pool of April 19 by province
Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head April 19
-
Previous Cordoba: 6186 – The smoke
-
First Cordoba: 8540- The priest
-
Morning Córdoba: 9724- Horse
-
Evening Córdoba: 6384- Iglesia
Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head April 19
-
Previous Entre Ríos: 0352- Mother and son
-
First Between Rivers: 9677- Female Leg
-
Morning Entre Ríos: 5919- Fish
-
Evening Entre Ríos: 1113- La yeta
Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head April 19
How to play the Quiniela?
The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.
Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:
-
Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
-
Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
-
Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
-
A figure: You win 7 times the amount bet.
How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?
-
The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.
-
Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
-
Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.
What are the draws of the Quiniela
The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.
The different batches are:
-
The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
-
The first: raffled at 12 noon.
-
The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
-
The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
-
The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.
