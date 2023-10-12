Louis Shengtao Chen Unveils the Transformative ‘Orgasmic | Pupa’ Collection for Spring/Summer 2024

Louis Shengtao Chen Unveils “Orgasmic | Pupa” Collection at Shanghai Fashion Show

Shanghai, China – Louis Shengtao Chen, renowned designer and fashion icon, presented his highly anticipated 2024 spring and summer series titled “Orgasmic | Pupa” at the Shanghai Sixing Warehouse on October 9, 2023. Making a grand return after a year, Louis captivated the audience with a show that stripped away complexity and embraced simplicity. The collection showcased an exploration of the self and the unveiling of desires under the spotlight.

The runway exhibit featured the transformation from a pupa to a fully realized self, shedding layers of fabric as if peeling off the skin. Louis Shengtao Chen effortlessly conveyed implicit and exciting emotions through his designs. This collection marked a significant milestone for the designer, who has honed his ability to express and tell stories through his creations.

Inspired by the character “Buffalo Bill” from the film “The Silence of the Lambs,” Louis incorporated elements of transformation and desire into his collection. The moth, representing Buffalo Bill’s inner desires, became a symbolic motif for Louis. The designer drew inspiration from a journey of self-discovery, breaking free from self-restraint and embracing personal freedom. Despite the dark and violent nature of Buffalo Bill’s transformation, Louis found beauty in the process, likening it to a caterpillar turning into a moth, seeking new life.

The collection showcased women’s clothing designed as armor for their skin, a visual representation of the deepest desires hidden within. Louis Shengtao Chen’s creations exuded a sense of empowerment and encouraged women to embrace their true selves without hesitation. The garments depicted a passionate and complex voyage, intertwining emotions of desire, struggle, enjoyment, and rebirth, ultimately leading to self-reshaping and self-discovery.

The intricately designed pieces showcased Louis Shengtao Chen’s attention to detail. The collection featured sporty webbing, embossed with the brand’s logo, for bras and skirts. The elastic stretch of the fabric allowed it to embrace any body shape. Delicate rose-colored silk, resembling a blooming rose, spiraled up like a tornado, while crystal silver beads adorned the dresses, forming constellations of guiding stars.

This season’s “Orgasmic | Pupa Movement” not only depicted the growth of women but also witnessed the transformation of the designer himself. Louis Shengtao Chen demonstrated newfound clarity and confidence, with lighter and more comfortable design expressions. The collection celebrated each stage of growth and emphasized the value of the journey. While emerging from the cocoon and transforming into a moth is undeniably beautiful, the true beauty lies in the desire for freedom and the unknown within the cocoon. The process of breaking free symbolized struggle, shyness, and joy, ultimately leading to the utmost self-satisfaction and the realization of beauty.

The show’s success was a collaborative effort, with Zipeng serving as art director and stylist, Molko as the show director, and the PR handled by BOH Project. The styling and makeup teams, along with the visual consultant and accessory sponsors, contributed to the visual and aesthetic appeal of the collection. Other contributors included the hair styling team from Xu Youhua and the official makeup collaboration with Charlotte Tilbury.

Louis Shengtao Chen’s “Orgasmic | Pupa” collection left the audience captivated by its profound themes of transformation and self-discovery. The designer’s ability to convey emotions through his designs continues to solidify his place in the fashion industry. This season’s collection was a true testament to his growth as a designer and a storyteller. As Louis Shengtao Chen continues to evolve, one can only anticipate the wonders that lie ahead for him and his loyal following.