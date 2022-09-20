After landing in Osaka, Japan, and the French Riviera, Louis Vuitton has teamed up with Alain Passard, owner and chef of the Michelin three-star restaurant “Arpège” in Paris, to open a new limited restaurant “Alain Passard at Louis Vuitton” in Seoul, South Korea.

Aiming to promote Korean food culture, the restaurant “Alain Passard at Louis Vuitton” is set up on the fourth floor of the Louis Vuitton flagship store in Seoul. It follows Alain Passard’s cooking concept of making good use of seasonal vegetables, fruits, herbs and other high-quality ingredients to enhance the five senses. It is decorated with arc-shaped windows like a greenhouse to create excellent lighting, and provides customers with a unique dining experience through an artistic environment and exquisite cuisine.

Regarding taking over the restaurant, Alain Passard also said that he came to Korea for the first time and was inspired by various local agricultural products, such as the amazing delicacy of “fish and shells”, and hoped to take this opportunity to bring guests closer to the beautiful Korean culture in his eyes.

The limited-time restaurant “Alain Passard at Louis Vuitton” is now officially open and will serve until October 29. Interested readers may wish to seize the opportunity to experience it.