Since 2012, Louis Vuitton has once again announced that it has joined hands with Yayoi Kusama to create the latest joint series. To commemorate the reunion after a long absence of ten years, special urban events will be created in many places in Tokyo.

This special event was held in the center of Tokyo, Japan. Through 3D outdoor advertising, AR interactive experience, large-scale physical sculptures, etc. to promote this blockbuster joint series, it seems to inject Yayoi Kusama’s iconic colorful aesthetics into the Tokyo Tower, and also Or take over the advertising space beside the Shibuya intersection to create a visual landscape action that can fully immerse the citizens of Tokyo.

The joint series is expected to launch a variety of products such as ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, accessories, bags, perfumes, etc. It is understood that the first wave of the series will first land in Japan and China on January 1, 2023, and will be released globally on January 6 ; The second wave of series will be launched in Louis Vuitton’s major designated stores from March 31, 2023.

