Louis Vuitton Collaborates with Yayoi Kusama Once Again for New Book, ‘Creating Infinity: Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton’

Louis Vuitton Collaborates with Yayoi Kusama for New Hardcover Book

Following their successful joint series earlier this year, luxury brand Louis Vuitton has once again joined forces with renowned Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama to launch a new hardcover book titled “Creating Infinity: Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton”.

Directed by Ferdinando Verderi and Isabel Venero, this collaborative book showcases the entire production process of Yayoi Kusama’s fashion collection, along with the themes behind her paintings and a handwritten preface. The publication also includes thought-provoking essays and contributions from esteemed experts in the fields of fashion and art, including Jo-Ann Furniss, Marc Jacobs, Mika Yoshitake, Philip Larratt-Smith, Hans Ulrich Obrist, and Akira Tatehata.

Moreover, “Creating Infinity: Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton” presents the thoughts and perspectives of several contemporary artists and musicians on Yayoi Kusama. The book features contributions from Arca, Katherine Bradford, Anne Imhof, Ryan McNamara, Raúl de Nieves, Ryan Trecartin, Nora Turato, and Jacolby Satterwhite, offering readers a comprehensive and dynamic insight into the artist’s impact and influence.

The highly anticipated book will be available for purchase on September 29, 2023, exclusively in Louis Vuitton stores. It is expected to attract a wide audience of art enthusiasts, fashion lovers, and collectors alike. Interested individuals are encouraged to keep an eye out for its release and secure their copy in advance.

With this exciting collaboration, Louis Vuitton once again showcases its commitment to merging the worlds of fashion and art. By partnering with Yayoi Kusama, a visionary artist known for her avant-garde aesthetic, the brand continues to push boundaries and create unique, collectible pieces that resonate with a diverse audience.

“Creating Infinity: Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton” promises to be a valuable addition to any art or fashion enthusiast’s collection. Don’t miss the chance to delve into the world of Yayoi Kusama’s artistic vision and explore the intersection between fashion and art.

