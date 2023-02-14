Listen to the audio version of the article

After the rumors circulated with increasing insistence in the last few hours, the confirmation has arrived: Pharrell Williams, eclectic American musician, producer and stylist, will be the new creative director of the men’s collections of Louis Vuitton, the flagship maison of the luxury giant LVMH, from 6 February led by CEO Pietro Beccari, former CEO of the Dior maison. In 2022 Vuitton exceeded 20 million euros in revenues for the first time, equal to approximately 25% of Lvmh’s total.

Williams will replace Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021, whom Vuitton is about to commemorate in Milan on February 24 with an exhibition of sneakers created in collaboration with three American artists, a project conceived by Abloh himself.

The official announcement of the appointment came with a tweet on the account of the French fashion house: «Louis Vuitton is happy to welcome Pharrell as Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be presented next June during men’s fashion week in Paris », he reads.

Williams is not new to collaborations with fashion: the most famous was the one with Karl Lagerfeld (together in the photo above), creative director of Chanel until his death at the beginning of 2019. The appointment confirms the increasingly close link between world of fashion and the global music scene.