Louis Vuitton Introduces New Seasonal Men’s Bags in Taurillon Monogram and Monogram Macassar Collections

Louis Vuitton Unveils New Summer Collection for Men’s Bags

PARIS – Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton is set to launch its latest collection of men’s bags this summer. The Taurillon Monogram and Monogram Macassar series will feature new seasonal works that combine classic shapes with vibrant colors and contrasting hardware.

The Taurillon Monogram collection includes the Christopher backpack, the slim Louis Vuitton Sac Plat mini bag, and the iconic Keepall 25 bag. These bags will be available in summery shades of Electric Blue and debonair Mineral Gray, accented with matte black or palladium silver hardware.

In addition to the must-have accessories like pocket wallets and wallets, the collection also includes travel pieces such as the Horizon classic trolley case and the Dopp Kit toiletry bag, both in a racing blue hue, perfect for the summer season.

The Monogram Macassar men’s bag series also offers a fresh and vibrant twist. The Christopher Backpacks, Keepall Totes, and S-Lock Messenger Bags are crafted in the brand’s signature Monogram canvas, with vibrant bright yellow leather trims, adding a contrasting effect and fresh energy to the pieces.

One of the highlights of the collection is the new Soft Polochon handbag, which features a cylindrical configuration that offers ample space for all essentials. The bag comes with two detachable shoulder straps – a fabric shoulder strap and a yellow leather handle – allowing for versatile carrying options.

The collection also includes the Horizon trolley case and other travel items, as well as a range of small leather goods, all made of Monogram Macassar, giving them a striking style.

Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to the release of the Taurillon Monogram and Monogram Macassar men’s bag series in July 2023. The collection will be available in Louis Vuitton stores worldwide and on the official website.

Louis Vuitton continues to excite its customers with innovative designs and impeccable craftsmanship. The brand’s new collection promises to offer men stylish and practical options for the summer season.

