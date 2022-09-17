Home Entertainment Louis Vuitton officially landed on Anaya Beach to release the 2023 spring and summer menswear Spin-Off show
Louis Vuitton officially landed on Anaya Beach to release the 2023 spring and summer menswear Spin-Off show

Louis Vuitton officially landed on Anaya Beach to release the 2023 spring and summer menswear Spin-Off show

Louis Vuitton recently launched in Paris in June, with the theme of the 2023 spring and summer menswear collection designed by the Prêt-à-Porter Homme studio, extending the concept of “giant paradise” and landing on the Gold Coast of Anaya, Beidaihe New District, China. Posted the Spin-Off show.

The show, directed by famous Chinese directors Jia Zhangke and Wei Shujun, kicked off the joint creation of the film “Mirage”, which was shot in the city of Dunhuang on the edge of the Gobi Desert and presented in an epic atmosphere with a fantastical effect, inheriting Virgil Abloh’s vision to depict childhood impression.

This series uses “toys” to unleash the imagination, comparing childhood memories as the cornerstone of dreams and wishes, aiming to express the infinite possibilities contained in it, incorporating elements such as paper planes, building blocks, beads, and various symbols into the single product ” “Construction” tools, such as scissors, tweezers, toolboxes, etc., are finally combined with Japanese tie-dye, crochet, embroidery and other techniques to complete the men’s fashion in rich colors, and debut 10 new costumes. ㄒ ㄧ ㄢ

In addition, the show installation also echoes the setting of “Mirage”, using various three-dimensional art like sand sculptures to add a surreal texture to the scene.

