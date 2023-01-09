Last week, we walked into the latest 101 flagship store of Louis Vuitton, grandly presenting the joint cooperation series with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama Yayoi Kusama, and being the first to appreciate the period-limited yellow psychedelic wave-dot art installation. This time we will bring you the official Lookbook , a detailed introduction to the complete creation story and context.

The first joint series between Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama needs to be traced back to 2012. After ten years of reunion, the dialogue between the two sides can continue and extend, evolve and expand. At the time, Yayoi Kusama turned one of Louis Vuitton’s most timeless and magical symbols into something of her own – she hand-painted her very own polka dots on Louis Vuitton suitcases, a tribute to Kusama For Yayoi, dots represent infinity.

Ten years later, when will fashion surpass fashion through this collaboration? Perhaps when considering eternity and infinity. In this joint series, the concept of diffusion is extremely important. The layered polka dot pattern and characteristics, and the concept of infinity are fully reflected in the expansion of the series, transforming many classic works of the brand along the way, thus embodying Yayoi Kusama’s creative process and theme, while testing and pushing the limits of Louis Vuitton’s traditional craftsmanship .

Divided into two parts, the collection includes women’s and men’s fashion, bags, shoes, accessories, luggage and luggage, reflecting Yayoi Kusama’s polka dot patterns and creative motivations through unique thematic directions. The first wave was first launched in China and Japan on January 1, 2023, and will debut in other countries around the world on January 6, including series such as PAINTED DOTS, METAL DOTS, INFINITY DOTS and PSYCHEDELIC FLOWER; the second wave will be launched in 2023 Available at Louis Vuitton boutiques starting March 31.