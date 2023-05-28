Louis Vuitton Officially Releases 2024 Early Spring Women’s Collection Show

Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Womenswear Nicolas GhesquiAndUnder the leadership of re, advance to the beautiful island (Isola Bella), surrounded by Lake Maggiore (Lake Maggiore) and managed by the Borromeo family for centuries, to publish the 2024 early spring women’s fashion show, which is depicted in this water palace and lush and mysterious garden Evolution and change.

This season not only marks the brand’s first show in Italy, the dreamlike environment also echoes the series’ inspirations of underwater myths and mermaids exploring the land, cutting in from all aspects to further describe the overall concept.

Attention to design details, you can see the fin-like three-dimensional collar and hem, water drop beads, baroque-style ornate headgear, modernization of diving suits, masks and court robes, reminiscent of Katsushika Hokusai’s ” The printing of “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” and the application of sequins inspired by fish scales… These groundbreaking techniques and interesting elements complement each other, interpreting the transformation story of deep-sea creatures developing land wonders, and finally by embodying the “mermaid finds her legs” The purposeful architectural silhouette dresses to end.