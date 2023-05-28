Home » Louis Vuitton Officially Releases 2024 Early Spring Women’s Collection Show
Entertainment

Louis Vuitton Officially Releases 2024 Early Spring Women’s Collection Show

by admin
Louis Vuitton Officially Releases 2024 Early Spring Women’s Collection Show

Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Womenswear Nicolas GhesquiAndUnder the leadership of re, advance to the beautiful island (Isola Bella), surrounded by Lake Maggiore (Lake Maggiore) and managed by the Borromeo family for centuries, to publish the 2024 early spring women’s fashion show, which is depicted in this water palace and lush and mysterious garden Evolution and change.

This season not only marks the brand’s first show in Italy, the dreamlike environment also echoes the series’ inspirations of underwater myths and mermaids exploring the land, cutting in from all aspects to further describe the overall concept.

Attention to design details, you can see the fin-like three-dimensional collar and hem, water drop beads, baroque-style ornate headgear, modernization of diving suits, masks and court robes, reminiscent of Katsushika Hokusai’s ” The printing of “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” and the application of sequins inspired by fish scales… These groundbreaking techniques and interesting elements complement each other, interpreting the transformation story of deep-sea creatures developing land wonders, and finally by embodying the “mermaid finds her legs” The purposeful architectural silhouette dresses to end.

See also  "Destiny's Return" officially announced as a series of derivative meat pigeon games - DoNews Games

You may also like

Soldi: “I’m sorry for Fazio but everyone is...

Ukraine war: is the counter-offensive beginning now?

Andrea Kiewel, Mareile Höppner and Co.: Unbelievable, but...

Elizabeth Olsen advises new MCU actors not to...

“The big GEO show”: sharks, crocodiles and muffled...

“Beat the Star”: These are the winners of...

“We should have a lot of compassion for...

8 centerpieces with signature design to transform the...

180 m² apartment has natural lighting, integration and...

Premium Black opens in Teresina

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy