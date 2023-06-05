Louis Vuitton Opens Summer Collection Space and Bookstore in Xiamen | Hypebeast

The limited-time Louis Vuitton summer collection space is located on the most iconic Huangcuo Beach in Xiamen and will be officially open to the public on June 5, 2023. The space design is inspired by the unique tile texture printing, with blue, nude and pink as the main colors, presenting a fresh summer style. The limited-time space displays and sells summer limited products such as ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, accessories, etc., and presents the Louis Vuitton limited-time bookstore and special dining experience, inviting visitors to feel the summer sea breeze and experience the Louis Vuitton lifestyle.

The Louis Vuitton 2023 By The Pool summer limited series includes beachwear, swimwear, Bermuda shorts, sweatshirts, T-Shirt, tote bags, sandals, beach towels, beach chairs and Monogram printed folding fans and other holiday essential items. The series is dipped in fresh and elegant tones, playing a happy chapter of summer. From classic handbags to light clothing, the classics are injected with a colorful and fresh atmosphere, releasing elegant summer vitality. The newly launched Xiamen limited bag combination presents Neverfull (decorated with the city’s name) handbag, beach printed towel and Monogram printed folding fan special item.

Louis Vuitton summer series limited time space

Address: OMG Beach Restaurant and Bar, Huangcuo Beach, Huandao Road, Siming District, Xiamen City

Opening Dates: June 5 – 12, 2023

Opening hours: 12:00-22:00