Pietro Beccari, at the helm of Christian Dior Couture since 2018, becomes president and CEO of Louis Vuitton. This was announced by Lvmh, the most important luxury group in the world and to which both brands belong, highlighting that Pietro Beccari takes the place of Michael Burke, who will assume new responsibilities, reporting directly to Bernard Arnault, president and CEO of Lvmh .

Beccari, born in Parma in 1967, after graduating in business management from the University of his city, began his professional career in the marketing sector of Benckiser (Italy) and Parmalat (in the United States, before moving on to the general management of Henkel (in Germany), where he held the position of Vice President of the Haircare division.

In 2006 he began his career in Lvmh, moving from Louis Vuitton, in the role of executive vice president of marketing and communication of the maison founded in 1854 in Paris. In his curriculum Beccari thus adds today the leadership of the symbolic brand of the group (whose name itself is an acronym of “Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy”), after having always followed as CEO and president the development of other important fashion houses: Fendi, since 2012 to 2018, and then Christian Dior, who according to estimates by the investment bank Stifel, would have doubled its turnover between the year of his arrival and 2021, from 2.9 to 6.2 billion dollars. A work, that of Beccari, defined by Bernard Arnault himself «exceptional in the last five years. There is no doubt that it will lead Louis Vuitton to even greater success», said the manager who at 73 has recently become the richest man in the worldsurpassing Elon Musk, according to Forbes.

At the helm of Christian Dior Couture will come Delphine Arnault, 47 years old, daughter of Bernard, former executive vice president of Louis Vuitton since 2013. «The appointment of Delphine Arnault marks the continuity of a path of excellence in fashion and leather goods. Under her leadership, the desirability of the products progressed significantly, allowing the brand to break all records. Her keen eye and incomparable experience will make her decisive in continuing the development of Christian Dior,” said Bernard Arnault. The entrepreneur’s five children already hold managerial roles in Lvmh: Antoine, 45, former CEO of Berluti, president of Loro Piana, was recently appointed general manager of Christian Dior Se, the family holding company, in place of Sidney Toledano, historical figure of the group. Alexandre Arnault, 25, is executive vice president for product and communication at Tiffany & Co., the jewelery house taken over by Lvmh in 2021, after having been CEO of Rimowa. Delphine’s appointment thus further reinforces the presence of the second generation of the Arnaults in the key roles of the family group.

Charles DelapalmeExecutive Vice President of Christian Dior Couture and Head of Commercial Activities since 2018, is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Christian Dior Couture.