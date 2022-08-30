Act calmly, and decorate uninhibitedly. Louis Vuitton has launched the new LV Baroque men’s shoe, following its appearance on the Louis Vuitton Autumn/Winter 2022 menswear runway, reappearing in a new style. The thick rubber outsole is engraved with delicate and delicate Monogram flowers, and the classic design is reinterpreted with concise and neat brushstrokes.

LV Baroque men’s footwear mixes formal and uninhibited elements, with Ranger flats, Chelsea boots and lace-ups. Available in glossy calfskin or fabrics from the collection, the shoes feature a rubber outsole that complements the contemporary men’s wardrobe and fits easily into any outfit.

The LV Baroque lace-up shoes, which were highlighted on the Louis Vuitton 2022 autumn and winter men’s show, are made of glossy cow leather to shape the vamp, and the thick rubber outsole is engraved with Monogram flowers and LV letters, subtly constructing a complex sculpture effect. The sole is embellished with Monogram flowers. The LV Baroque Chelsea boots revisit a classic design with on-trend touches, with smooth calfskin connected to a thick rubber outsole, and LV lettering and Monogram flowers on the front and sides for a 3D look. The LV Baroque Ranger flat boots also have a complex sculptural look, with a Monogram floral engraving on the sole. Another LV Baroque Ranger flat boot interprets the theme of the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 collection inspired by the patterned tapestries of the 19th century.

