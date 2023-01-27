Listen to the audio version of the article

Louis Vuitton faces 2023 with novelties at the top and numerous debut projects: from 1 February the CEO of the largest and perhaps best-known luxury house in the world will be the Italian Pietro Beccari, who had led Dior since 2018, doubling its revenues . He takes over the baton from Michael Burke (who will remain in the Lvmh group), to whom the excellent results of recent years can be attributed, confirmed by the data for 2022 (see also the article on page 39): Lvmh, a group of which Louis Vuitton is the flagship brand, it closed last year with a 23% growth and almost 80 billion in turnover, 20 of which – analysts estimate – are attributable to Vuitton.

A success based on the history of the maison (over 160 years long), of course, but also on the ability to harmoniously and coherently enlarge the complex mosaic of products it offers. In Paris, during the haute couture days (a segment in which – for now, one might add – Vuitton is not yet present), the collection designed for girls and boys from zero to twelve months made its debut, which will hit stores in March . There is actually a common thread with the codes of the fashion houses: it was Gaston Louis Vuitton, in the 1930s, who created, inside the boutique on Champs-Elysées, in Paris, a Toy Fair, where you could buy some toys. Member of the third generation of the founding family and avid traveler and collector of artistic objects and artifacts of all kinds, Gaston Louis Vuitton amassed many trunks and other travel accessories from antique dealers and auctions, adding them to his collections of books and hotel labels. The trunks were at the center of the Parisian presentation of the Louis Vuitton baby collection, which includes tracksuits, pajamas, shoes and a reversible hooded jacket, all in pastel or very delicate tones, with a few touches of yellow and the ever-present flowers of the Monogram motif. Then there are a blanket, a teddy bear, two bags and other small accessories.

A debut that complies with Lvmh’s guidelines on sustainability: among the certifications, the one for organic cotton and the Lwg (acronym for Leather working group), the first global environmental certification for the leather industry. Without forgetting cashmere and wool, raw materials that Lvmh and all the maisons of the group that use them purchase only from producers who certify, among other things, animal welfare.