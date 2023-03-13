Louis Vuitton released a variety of new 2023 advanced watchmaking works. Among them, the Tambour Opera doll watch continues its exploration journey in the field of advanced watchmaking. The design of this watch is inspired by the face-changing art of Sichuan Opera, and the exquisite dial decoration presents lifelike facial makeup. The ingenious movement is independently designed, developed and assembled by La Fabrique du Temps advanced watchmaking workshop, presenting a beautiful artistic effect.

Equipped with the first self-winding movement independently developed by LV, the Tambour Fiery Heart doll watch is also made by La Fabrique du Temps advanced watchmaking workshop. Beneath the candy-coloured and charmingly textured exterior of the Grand Feu enamel and openworked dial, the watch is powered by a movement of exceptional refinement and precision. This new LV watch reveals intellectual sharpness in its softness, as if warning the world: nulla rosa sine spini (although the rose is beautiful, beware of the sharp thorns).

In addition, two new watches have been added to the Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon ‘Mark of Geneva’ series, injecting colorful colors into the transparent case family, and fully interpreting the extraordinary craftsmanship and excellent skills of the La Fabrique du Temps advanced watchmaking workshop. This year, the watches, made from a single block of synthetic sapphire, will be available in neon green or neon yellow cases. The sapphire series watch is transparent throughout. It is the first work of its kind in the history of LV watchmaking to obtain the Geneva Seal. It can be called a masterpiece of watch with both technical and artistic sense.