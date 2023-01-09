Listen to the audio version of the article

Louis Vuitton has chosen the Epiphany to open the new Milanese space, a stone’s throw from Piazza San Babila and the entrance to Via Montenapoleone, where the historic flagship of the maison is located. A symbolic place in the center of Milan, the former Garage Traversi is a sort of “bridge” between the various Vuitton retail projects for the luxury quadrilateral, where renovation work is underway on the historic headquarters in Palazzo Taverna. Last April, during the Salone del Mobile, Vuitton had given a “taste” of the new space, setting up an exhibition of the collection of furniture and furnishing accessories inside Nomadic Objects ,

Three levels between shopping and art

The new spaces (the precise address is via Bagutta 2) are spread over three levels: the ground floor and the second floor are dedicated to retail (respectively, for women and men), while the first floor is intended to host special projects of the maison with a calendar that alternates immersive pop-ups with exhibitions with an artistic and cultural vocation. Given the concomitance, on January 6, with the worldwide launch of the collection Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama the first special project is an immersive exhibition inspired by the Japanese artist’s art and recurring motifs (photo aboverecognizable by the red hair), like its obsessive and repeated polka dots that invade the space and contaminate all surfaces, offering visitors a unique and dystopian experience, surrounded by the Infinity Dots motif with yellow and black polka dots and by the Metal Balls, the maxi metal spheres on which space is reflected, multiplying to infinity.

Collection of accessories and more

Inside the space, worldwide at the same time, it is possible to see (and buy) the products resulting from the collaboration between Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama, rooted in iconoclasm and in the mutual admiration of craftsmanship and excellence: bags, shoes and women’s clothing and masculine, sunglasses, fragrances and jewellery, almost all of Louis Vuitton’s universes are contaminated by the Japanese artist’s motifs and “imaginations of infinity”. The appeal is strong starting from the facade of the building which presents the special windows with the Infinity Dots theme and on the terrace three giant pumpkins in bright colors dominate, inspired by the famous Pumpkins theme of the artist, and the same goes for the windows on board Street (photo above).

The architectural concept

The spaces are distinguished by very specific chromatic identities that enhance the contrast with those of the original structure: an intense shade that goes from yellow to fuchsia on the ground floor, the one dedicated to the female universe, while deep klein blue dominates the second floor, dedicated to men’s collections. The concept aims to enhance, and at the same time protect, the original architectural box of the 30s through the use of a system of curved walls that leaves the monumental fan-shaped beams in reinforced concrete exposed. “Customers are invited to a unique shopping experience, where, surrounded by vintage furnishings from the heritage of Italian design, works of art, objects from the Louis Vuitton historical archive and artisan savoir-faire”, reads a note of the house.

The link with art is also renewed in Paris

On December 15, Vuitton had opened in Paris LV Dream , right next to the historic headquarters of the maison at 2, rue du Pont-Neuf. An exhibition space with attached gift shop and chocolate shop with cafeteria in collaboration with the Chef-Pâtissier of the Cheval Blanc Paris, Maxime Frédéric. The LV Dream opening celebrates Louis Vuitton’s artistic collaborations and features countless historic pieces and contemporary creations. A

a journey that winds through nine rooms, many of which are interactive, and retraces the dialogue with the maison with the world of creation. The exhibition itinerary is divided into thematic sections such as “Louis Vuitton: As Seen By…”, “The World of Louis Vuitton According to Rei” and “Leather Goods in Fashion”. Two portraits of Louis Vuitton made by Alex Katz and Mister Cartoon, never exhibited to the public, open the exhibition. “The World of Vuitton According to Rei”, a room dedicated to Rei Kawakubo, artistic director of Comme des Garçons, who designed two capsules for Louis Vuitton: Party Bags in 2008 and Bags With Holes in 2014. In this room the installation it invites visitors to enter into a relationship with the surrounding space and to feel as if they were actually inside the bags.