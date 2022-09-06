Louis Vuitton announced that it will kick off its Spring/Summer 2023 menswear show on September 16 on the Gold Coast of Anaya, Beidaihe New District, China. Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection was conceived and created by its men’s ready-to-wear studio, an organic system that draws on a wide range of creative talents and continues to evolve. They welcomed Virgil Abloh in 2018, and in their eight consecutive seasons of art Under the guidance of continuous development and growth. As a creative team willing to share extraordinary experiences, they present the spiritual context behind Louis Vuitton’s growth with this collection. During the menswear show, Louis Vuitton will present a series of cultural events in conjunction with the Anaya Gold Coast community, including contemporary dance performances, film screenings and sunset parties. The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 men’s Anaya show will be officially opened at 17:30 on September 16, 2022, Beijing time, and the brand’s official website and official social platforms will be broadcast live simultaneously.