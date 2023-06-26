Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 Men’s Collection Presented by Menswear Creative Director Pharrell Williams

THE SUN / What do you do when the sun shines on you?

The Louis Vuitton 2024 spring and summer men’s collection uses the sun as the design focus, implying opportunity, responsibility and improvement. In the first collection presented by menswear creative director Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton, the sun is regarded as an important source of nourishment, inspiring, healing and uniting people from different cultural backgrounds and beliefs. As a sublime guiding light, the Sun empowers its apprentices, leading them to learn, improve and share in gratitude. It has taught us to give light – love – back to our fellow human beings. The influence of the sun throughout the collection is reflected in the light of the patterns, the warm tones, and the shimmering surfaces of the ready-to-wear and accessories.

GO TO PARIS / princess anne

This menswear show was held on the oldest Pont Neuf in Paris, facing the Louis Vuitton studio not far away. The Pont Neuf embodies the metaphorical connection between Paris and Pharrell Williams’ home state of Virginia. The evolution of the new bridge evokes memories of his time at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, a high school that was instrumental in the menswear creative director’s education, and reminds him of his journey: Marc Jacobs’ invitation to collaborate at Louis Vuitton ignited Pharrell Williams’ passion to explore fashion, and he has continued to improve himself over the years of acquaintance with Pietro Beccari. This important theme is reflected in the collection’s styling elements and American-style baseball jackets, and is amplified in the French fashion made by Louis Vuitton workshops. The theme explores the sports wardrobe, offering a collection of sportswear and knitwear reinterpreted in pearl embroidery or Monogram motifs.

VA IS FOR LVERS / virginia isLVERSgathering place

The initials of Louis Vuitton are transformed into a symbol of the new LVERS culture: a warm, healthy and friendly state of mind. This symbol appears in various patterns and decorations in this series, representing the diverse culture of the global community. Members of the LVERS community come from all over the world and are united by their appreciation of the Louis Vuitton brand culture: sensibility, exquisite craftsmanship and the ability to transform classic graphic elements. This state of mind is also reflected in the details, from the important aspects of the craftsmanship and fabrics of the ready-to-wear and accessories, to the details of the buttons, rivets and zippers; every element that makes up the collection is infused with equal love. The LVER logo also pays tribute to the slogan from Pharrell Williams’ hometown: “Virginia is for lovers”. The Marque L. Vuitton Déposée logo in the brand archives is also reproduced in this series.

DAMOFLAGE / Checkerboardmeet camouflage

Damoflage spliced ​​Louis Vuitton’s traditional Damier checkerboard pattern with camouflage textures to express the collision and fusion of two different styles, while paying tribute to Pharrell Williams’ old friend who settled in Paris. Incorporating key elements from Pharrell Williams’ personal style vocabulary into the Louis Vuitton logo, the pattern appears in three shades on accessories, workwear, indigo denim, pajama-inspired ready-to-wear, intarsia on knitwear and fur, and jacquard on suiting middle. The outdoor vibe of camouflage textures echoes the colorful landscape patterns that appear in prints and jacquards on cape coats, tunic jackets, pajamas and shirts, and on coats and bags laser-cut to outline Louis Vuitton florals.

CHECKERBOARD / all colors start with yellow

As a synaesthetic expression, primary colors breathe life into Louis Vuitton’s iconic Damier checkerboard pattern. The Damier checkerboard, an element Pharrell Williams first knew about Louis Vuitton, is now reinterpreted in many forms. American Atari game artists digitize the Damier pattern to create 8-bit pixel art. The colorful Damier pattern appears on suits, pajamas and denim suits. Damier leather grain coats and suits are printed with stitch 3D coloring. A houndstooth pattern pays homage to a traditional men’s wardrobe, while handmade Damier checkerboard embroidery of pearls adorns suiting, sportswear and workwear.

DANDY / gentleman

The tailored silhouette is outlined in modern suiting fabrics, and the loose design is decorated with pearls and crystals for a gentlemanly appeal. Pearls and crystal inlays are rarely seen in gentlemen’s clothing. It is based on the principles of fashion tailoring and considers the art of dressing. Clean suits, such as straight-leg or flared trousers, follow classic yet modern proportions, setting the tone for the collection’s tailored suits. The collarless concept appears on stand-up collared coats or workwear, reminiscent of the jacket in a traditional Parisian woman’s wardrobe. Downsized caban coats were contrasted with slightly baggy, straight-leg trousers, while box-pleated shorts were worn with suiting.

SPEEDY / Canal Street

The Louis Vuitton Speedy bag has been reinterpreted, bringing the attitude and hustle and bustle of Canal Street in Lower Manhattan into this versatile classic. The new Speedy handbag continues the classic trapezoidal structure, with soft grained calfskin covering and high-quality sheepskin lining, full of life. The soft construction allows the bottom of the bag to be folded and hung freely for everyday use. The screen-printed Monogram pattern creates a hand-painted blurred artistic effect and is displayed in a variety of shades in the bag’s nine dimensions.

TRUNKS/ curative effect

The Monogram pattern on the precious Louis Vuitton hard case is made of copper material. Copper, an element with healing properties for all living organisms, is transformed by sunlight. The Damoflage motif appears on canvas handbags, leather backpacks and Trainer cases. An enlarged version of the colorful Damier graphic is featured throughout the branding and twisted logotype. LV Allover bag in calfskin with embossed LV lettering in gold or silver. The Epi XL bag is an enlarged version of the signature textured calfskin. Alma bags feature embroidered artwork by Henry Taylor, which depicts the face of an important inventor, or a pixelated image of a new bridge created by an Atari game artist. The Tote bag in supple leather is embellished with appliquéd monograms that mimic the paper texture of the bag; the Black Tie bag is laid out in Damier checkerboard and embroidered with pearls; the Monogram boat bag pays tribute to the Bateaux Mouches cruise ship that sailed from Pont Neuf.

COMFY / footprint

Oversized shearling leather slide with Monogram intarsia and an embossed pattern of bear footprints on the outsole for eye-catching shape and comfort. For the first time in the collection, there are bowling shoes in brushed calfskin, large Mary Janes in calfskin, and brightly colored LV embellished flat slippers featuring Damier motifs. The new LV Sport sneakers are available in Damier embossed leather or buffed calfskin with a Damier checkerboard sole; there are also night football boots with Damier checkerboard stitching on the upper. The LV Trainer Maxi sneaker is made of polished alligator leather, continuing the color palette of this series. Mirror calfskin loafers and oversized leather loafers are embellished with crystals, and LV Snowboard boots are made of Damoflage printed crocodile leather. There are also a variety of shoes with LV Chunky waffle embossed textured outsoles.

SUNGLASSES / super focus

With a captivating shape resembling a camera lens, the capped Super Zoom sunglasses invite the wearer to view the world through photochromic lenses treated with primary colors. The goggle-like sunglasses feature a Mohawk design that wraps around the head and are inlaid with pearls. They are matched with three-dimensional lenses surrounded by black metal wires to modify the shape of the face. Chic jewelry embellished with pearls, floral pendants and crystals exude gentlemanly style, echoing military buttons transformed into earrings. The rope necklace is inspired by the ropes that Louis Vuitton uses to fasten suitcases for easy transport, while the ball necklace and bracelet are made of sterling silver.

detail

Explorer hats and camping hats are laid out in Damoflage or Damier checkerboard, and Damier checkerboard also adds charm to leather bucket hats with LVERS studs and pearl chains. Damier crocheted beanies and Speedy bag-inspired baseball caps are available in primary colours. Block stitching hats combine the shapes of bucket hats and peaked caps, block flat hats pay homage to DJ hats, Flat hats with earflaps are made of Epi leather with full Damier patterns, and enlarged fur gloves present cartoon patterns on intarsia Monogram. Fur gloves and matching scarves interpret the Damoflage motif in intarsia. The Dandy belt is embellished with gemstones and pearls for an antiqued metallic effect, while the chain belt has a rhinestone-encrusted buckle and pearl construction. Functional and outdoorsy, the functional LVERS belt adorned with the Damoflage motif complements the miniature Speedy bag fastened to a leather bracelet.

HENRY TAYLOR / human relationship

Artworks created by American artist Henry Taylor depicting important people in his life in miniature embroidery, presented on tailored clothing, denim and accessories. Henry Taylor, born in California in 1958, now lives in Los Angeles. In his forty years of artistic practice, he has integrated important elements of figurative painting, landscape painting and historical painting, constantly breaking through the limitations of traditional genres. Henry Taylor’s subject matter encompasses symbolic imagery of the black community and historical struggles, across the entire human condition; each work is a holistic visual biography and permanent record of an individual or group’s history. He also appeared in the opening film “Pupil King” for the men’s show.

PUPIL KING

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show opened with the prologue film “Pupil King” directed by Todd Tourso. The film was shot on the banks of the Seine with the Pont Neuf as the background, and the content is a dialogue between American comedian Jerrod Carmichael and American artist Henry Taylor. The film reflects the themes of this menswear show: love, opportunity and empowerment, and communicates around topics such as love, positive action, perseverance and the status quo of humanity.



JOY (Unspeakable)

The soundtrack for the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show is an original track: “Peace Be Still” by Pharrell Williams and Lang Lang; “Chains & Whips” by Clipse; “JOY (Unspeakable)” by the Gospel Choir and Pharrell Williams .

