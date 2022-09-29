Home Entertainment Louis Vuitton Tambour Slim Monogram Dentelle Black watch
Louis Vuitton Tambour Slim Monogram Dentelle Black watch

Louis Vuitton Tambour Slim Monogram Dentelle Black watch

This year, this sophisticated and timeless Louis Vuitton watch returns with a new elegance, paying homage to Louis Vuitton’s iconic Monogram flower pattern. The black lacquered dial is decorated with brilliant-cut diamonds, and the silver flowers bloom.

The Louis Vuitton Tambour Slim Monogram Dentelle Black features a diamond-set bezel for a feminine look and is available in 28mm and 33mm case diameters. Equipped with a quartz movement and Louis Vuitton’s innovative patented system of interchangeable straps, it can be arbitrarily matched among hundreds of strap designs, making the watch infinitely personalized.

Louis VuittonTambour Slim Monogram Lace Blackwrist watch

Stainless steel case, diamond-set bezel

Case Diameter:28mm/33mm

Black lacquered dial with diamond settingMonogram flower pattern

Quartz movement

Function: hour hand, minute hand

Black alligator leather strap with Louis Vuitton patented interchangeable system

pin buckle

Waterproof up to50Meter

