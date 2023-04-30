Home » Louis Vuitton unveils first collection under Pharrell Williams
Louis Vuitton unveils first collection under Pharrell Williams

As an outpost for the upcoming Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton released the first collection under the leadership of new menswear creative director Pharrell Williams, especially with the music festival “Something in the Water” he curated as the theme project.

It is worth noting that Louis Vuitton specifically pointed out that the series was not designed by Pharrell Williams himself, but under his guidance to “celebrate” the arrival of a new generation of the brand. Items include a Damier print denim jacket, a Hoodie and three T-shirts with the words “Virgina Is For Lovers” and “PARIS TO VA, VA TO PARIS” printed on them.

Something in the Water is a music festival curated by Pharrell Williams and held in his hometown of Virginia Beach. Overall, this new Louis Vuitton collection pays homage to the origin of Pharrell Williams. The series is currently available at Louis Vuitton, with prices ranging from $860 to $3,050.

