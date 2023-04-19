Louis Vuitton’s New Objets Nomades Living Art Furniture Series Officially Debuts

During Milan Design Week 2023, Louis Vuitton will showcase 11 new Objets Nomades art of living furniture collections, jointly curated by design masters Atelier Oï, Raw Edges, Atelier Biagetti, Marcel Wanders, Zanellato/Bortotto, Studio Louis Vuitton and Campana Brothers. Xiang Shengju.

The 11 new works released this year will be exhibited in Palazzo Serbelloni, a historic design space, along with Milan Design Week.from the series

Since its establishment, Atelier Oï, a long-term cooperator with Louis Vuitton, has contributed four works this time. The Spiral Chandelier chandelier is composed of multiple champagne-colored metal rings and 36 two-color belts twisted in an elegant way. The total length is 145 meters, forming a huge The luminaire measures the body; the Quetzal is a large ornament whose vivid leather feathers gracefully express the gesture of flight; petals of folded two-tone leather; and finally, the Origami Bowls are works of art that are as functional as they are cleverly simple, each crafted from a single piece of leather that is cleverly folded and slotted so that the angle of the leather can be changed at will.

The latest from London-based designer Raw Edges is the sculptural and playful Binda armchair and sofa, based on the curves of a tennis ball, with a striking rounded and angular look, covered in bright leather and velvet seat. Italian designer Zanellato/Bortotto’s basket table is wrapped in three levels of leather and supported by a metal base with a honeycomb pattern. Cabinet of Curiosities created by internationally renowned Australian designer Marc Newson turns Louis Vuitton’s iconic hard case into an elegant display case.

Louis Vuitton simultaneously unveils Marc Fornes’ Nomadic Pavilion, the New York-based French architect’s signature coral-like design resembling an undersea organism emerging from the courtyard of Palazzo Serbelloni , the ultra-thin structure is composed of more than 1,600 uniquely shaped anodized aluminum panels, some as thin as 1 mm. This ultra-thin nomadic pavilion is a new creation specially presented by Louis Vuitton for Milan Design Week.

During Milan Design Week, a series of events will be in full swing, including the launch of the “Louis Vuitton Skins” book in collaboration with Atelier Oï, a publication showcasing Louis Vuitton’s store designs around the world, and collaborations with renowned Objets Nomades Workshops for designers.

Louis Vuitton Nomadic Objects x 2023 Milan Design Week

Location: Corso Venezia, 16, 20122 Milano Serbelloni Palace (Palazzo Serbelloni)

When: April 17-23, 2023