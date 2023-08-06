Lousteau toured CABA while Santoro reminded him of his past: “Larreta bought it and together they sold Costa Salguero”

The pre-candidate for head of the Buenos Aires Government for Union for the Homeland, Leandro Santoro, accused Martín Lousteau of having been “bought” by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and that together they “sold everything”. For the Kirchnerist, the radical candidate for Together for Change in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires was “won” when he was put in charge of the Buenos Aires concessions. For his part, the leader of Evolución Radical was shown touring different parts of the Buenos Aires territory with his wife, actress Carla Peterson.

It was in dialogue with Ivan Schargrodsky in Radio with you that Santoro was consulted about Lousteau who in 2015 and 2017 was an opponent of the current head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta. “At that time, Lousteau said that Larreta bought everything he could buy and everything he could sell, in real estate terms, he sold, and they bought him and together they sold everything, including Costa Salguero“, held.

“At that time, Lousteau was in the opposition, because radicalism had joined Juntos por el Cambio, but not in CABA and he lied to the people, it was an electoral scam in 2015 and in 2017”, he reviewed. “In 2015 he said that he had nothing to do with Larreta and Macri and when he lost the runoff he ended up being Marcri’s ambassador to the United States,” he said.

“In 2017, he re-presented himself as a candidate for national deputy saying that he was in the opposition, outside the Together for Change list and a year later his bloc became part of the ruling party,” he added. “That block of deputies that entered with Lousteau was the one that supported the sale of Costa Salguero,” he emphasized.

Santoro seeks to take votes away from Lousteau and thinks about the ballottage

“We in the legislature do not support urban development agreements such as the Costanera Sur, which is a scandal, because the last wetland in the City of Buenos Aires was given to Irsa to make a sort of Puerto Madero 2“, critical. “That they give explanations of the last urban project that they voted for Military Tailoring that they put two towers there, one is called Martin and the other Lousteau”, the leader of radical origin pointed out sarcastically.

Santoro sought to make it clear that “Lousteau is Larreta” and also assured that Together for Change is working on a strategy “with influencers and journalists” so that many people who vote for Kirchnerism or leftist options lean towards the radical legislator as a strategy to beat macrismo, but in reality “they are the same.”

Lousteau, campaigning for CABA

Eight days before the PASO, the candidate for Buenos Aires head of government of Juntos por el Cambio showed up on a proselytizing tour with his partner, actress Carla Peterson, with whom he walked through the Liniers shopping center, had lunch at the Buenos Aires fair Aires Market in Parque Chacabuco and toured the surroundings of Acoyte and Rivadavia, in Caballito.

“We have a team with whom we have been working for years to improve Buenos Aires. We listened to neighbors who told us about their concerns about security, traffic and asked us how we are going to put an end to the pickets and the illegal occupation of public space,” he said in Twitter.

Martín Lousteau toured CABA with Carla Peterson.

In his post, the radical leader shared images where he could be seen taking pictures with the neighbors together with Peterson, with whom he has been married since 2012 and has a common son named Gaspar.

It is not the first time that the renowned actress accompanies her husband in some campaign activity, since at the end of last June she had been present when the Evolution benchmark led an event at the Malvinas Argentinas micro-stadium to launch her candidacy in the Buenos aires city.

