“Love after love”, the long-awaited biographical series that will cover 30 years of the personal history and professional career of Fito Páezembodied in his childhood and adulthood in fiction by Gaspar Offenhenden and Iván Hochman, will premiere on the Netflix streaming platform on April 26.

Produced by Páez himself and by the filmmakers Juan Pablo Kolodziej and Mariano Chihade, from Mandarina Televisión, The strip will review both the beginnings of Rosario in music and his most intimate experiences, with losses, tragedies, successes, excesses and love that led the singer-songwriter and composer to consolidate himself as one of the national rock figures and Latin American of his generation.

Throughout its eight episodes -directed by Felipe Gómez Aparicio and Gonzalo Tobal-, different figures of Argentine music who were part of Fito’s journey as Charly Garcia, played by Andy Chango; Luis Alberto Spinetta, by Julián Kartun; and Juan Carlos Baglietto, who will be brought to the screen by his son, Joaquín.

For their part, Micaela Riera and Daryna Butryk will be Fabiana Cantilo and Cecilia Rothas part of a cast that is completed with the participation of Martín “Campi” Campilongo as Rodolfo Páez and Mirella Pascual as Belia, the father and grandmother of the protagonist, respectively.





The launch of the series will take place shortly after the last shows in Argentina of the tour “Love 30 years after love”with which Páez celebrates -since last year- the anniversary of that emblematic album, originally presented in Vélez in 1993.

It is to that stadium where the musician will arrive on April 1, already with sold out ticketsto later replicate the show at the Malvinas Argentinas Sports Center Stadium in Mar del Plata (April 7), the Luján de Cuyo Cultural Multispace (Mendoza, April 15), the Araújo Vianna Auditorium in Porto Alegre, in Brazil (May 6 ) and the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, Colombia (May 20).



