“Love Again”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on February 23rd, according to foreign media reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion starring in the romantic comedy “Love Again” released the official trailer , SMS Love Meets True Love, will be released in North America on May 12.

Remake of the 2016 hit German-language film Your Text, based on the novel by Sofie Cramer, directed by James Strauss (Happiness Is Gone, Lonely Jim) and written with Lauryn Kahn (Ibiza) script, Dion will sing new songs.

To ease the pain of the death of her fiancé, Meera begins sending romantic texts to his old cell phone, which turns out to be the number now used by another man in the same city, Rob, a journalist who is taken by Meera’s heartfelt confessions. absorb. When Rob is assigned to write the profile of superstar Celine Dion, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Meera in person and win her heart.

