“Love and Deep Space”, the road is blocked? -DoNews

Three years later, “Love and Deep Space” finally started testing.

On the day of the test on April 18, more than 300 related videos were added on station B. KOLs shouted and licked the screen, and industry media talked about immersion and category innovation. They said that “Love and Deep Space” is an epoch-making national masterpiece.

Turn around and look at the circle of players and practitioners, but there are mostly negative reviews such as “expecting major changes” and “textbook-style stinky chess”.

Probably thanks to the marketing skills of the Four Little Dragons and the survival pressure of some KOLs and the media, I saw for the first time in the discussion of the second country the division that used to be exclusive to “big” products.

An epoch-making tour?

Judging from the current public opinion, “Love and Deep Space” has been labeled as an epoch-making and revolutionary game by many people.

There are three main types of arguments supporting this voice, which are basically disassembled from the beautiful official description of the product—the 3D next-generation action otome mobile game.

First, expressiveness and immersion are stronger.

The game is a 3D screen. Compared with the mainstream flat paper figures on the market, it has more realistic lighting, materials, and action details. Benefiting from the support of 3D modeling, the game can do more tricks in mirror movement, interaction, text advancement and other links to improve the player’s sense of immersion.

For example, the game can directly substitute the first perspective of the heroine, display a more three-dimensional environment through rotation and shaking, and intersperse text and voice to advance the plot. At the same time, in the process of interacting with the male protagonist, there are also first-person hugs, hand-holding, head-touching and so on.

Second, the theme innovation.

Different from urban fashion, workplace, palace and other themes specially set up for love, “Love and Deep Space” tells a science fiction story, and gives the heroine herself an ultimate “big heroine” mission to save the world.

It is said that a deep space tunnel appeared above a city called Linkong, and a large number of monsters sneaked in to threaten the survival of human beings. The heroine is a deep space hunter, and she must be ready to fight at any time to protect her homeland. At this time, the relationship between the male protagonist has also changed from husband, boss, etc. to comrades-in-arms.

Well, before falling in love, you already had a life-threatening friendship out of righteousness.

Third, the integration of gameplay.

Thanks to the theme, action combat and related development methods can be naturally introduced into the game. At present, the battle level in the game is a two-player battle. Players can cultivate character values, match weapons, and male protagonist teammates, and fight against monsters through positioning and skill release.

Theoretically speaking, the addition of action combat gameplay can enrich the game experience and create more opportunities to interact with the hero. Correspondingly, the level is stuck, the game training line is longer, and the content consumption speed is more controllable.

From this point of view, this new product solves the current national secondHomogenization, difficulty in meeting user excitement threshold and excessive content consumptionThe three main pain points are indeed epoch-making.

It is a pity that in the more real circle of players and practitioners, these three advantages and arguments are all insufficient. Together, “Love and Deep Space” has become a guinea pig with no way to go.

greasy four different

Like the good reviews, the negative reviews of this new product are mainly focused on 3D, theme and fusion.

If you have been paying attention to the works of Guoyi for a long time, you should still remember that when “Love and Deep Space” debuted in 2020, its first negative label actually came from expressiveness-the 3D modeling at that time was widely criticized once it was released. Players rated it greasy.

In the opinion of Qiqi, who has participated in the art creation of a certain otome mobile game for a long time,High-fidelity 3D is not only not the advantage of “Love and Deep Space”, but also its biggest flaw.

She believes that one of the core creative directions of Yiyou Art is to create imagination space as much as possible in compliance with regulations. “Successful Yiyou on the market mainly focuses on graphic art and Live2D, not because the company can’t do realistic 3D or the boss is not interested in the high-reusability and less troublesome means of modeling, but the effect of the former is better. .”

Generally speaking, the core of Yiyou is to meet the aesthetic and emotional needs of players. Graphic art combined with simple Live2D and some 3D animations can better create a distinctive and detailed image, while leaving enough room for imagination for players. The delicate text is advanced so that players can have deep emotional attachments and fantasies.

How about switching them all to high-fidelity 3D?The creative space of the image and the scene itself is limited, “it is easy to make a greasy Internet celebrity face”, and the player’s attention will also be distracted by the action details other than art.In addition, judging from the current test results, the 3D effect of “Love and Deep Space” is actually at an average level.

“Even if your virtual husband is very handsome, when you move, you will find that his left hand is six, his right hand is seven, his whole body is stiff, and saw teeth can be seen on his face when they look at each other.”

“You do what you want, anyway, my mind is full of Wu Er Er.”

Second, in terms of subject matteralthough “Love and Deep Space” has a sci-fi and heroine skin, butThe main line of the actual story is that Xiao Baihua meets a powerful hero and falls in love. According to the evaluations of several senior Game B players who participated in the test, the old-fashioned story core and character design plus the hyped new themes may be one of the key factors for the game’s massive loss in the mid-term.

On the one hand, there is almost no room for innovation in the love story of Xiaobaihua, coupled with the heroine image of “saving the world“, it sounds good, and it caters to the awakening of modern women’s consciousness. The color of the bricks is nothing new and tiring after playing.

On the other hand, the threshold of coolness for female game users has been raised to a new level. “Love and the Producer” and “Light and Night Love” have begun to take the sidelines and sexual hints. “Love and Deep Space” wants to live If it goes down, what will the card face do? Is it possible to let the 3D characters show their flesh and play with the bondage?

Finally, there is the issue of gameplay integration that is most heavily discussed by negative reviews.

On the player side, the actual experience is mostly “it’s better not to do it”.

In the eyes of most players, the current heroine’s operation, the male protagonist’s hang-up, and the awkward eye-to-eye + combo battle at the critical moment did not make them feel that they have a new and exciting interaction with the male protagonist. On the contrary, they have to fight for it Advance the plot and levels to study troublesome skills, equipment collocations and operation methods.

In the TapTap comment area, Bilibili video, and Baidu Tieba, there are two points that players are most vocal about the battle gameplay: First, cancel the battle. Second, set automatic battle, one-click battle or skip directly.

If you do this, not to mention the waste of resources in the development of stacked paper, I am afraid that “Love and Deep Space”‘s action mobile game feature positioning, extended training, and payment line calculations will all be in vain.

At the same time, from the perspective of Qiqi and a certain IP-changed ARPG developer, the main problem of the current combat gameplay of “Love and Deep Space” is “cannot find a balance point between combat and Otome needs.”

In the words of Zhichuan, an action game developer, the main significance of fighting in “Love and Deep Space” is to increase the player’s operating experience, create interactive scenes, and delay content consumption. Ideally, this kind of battle should be based on the emotional or appearance clothing of the heroine + hero to build a numerical basis. The scene is gorgeous but the operation is simple and fast.

But in fact, the current combat value is formed by the combination of skills and weapons. The scene is rough and monotonous, and the operation is boring and not simple. “I remember that at the beginning it was fighting with one hand on the vertical screen, but for some reason it was changed to two-handed on the horizontal screen.”

“I don’t know why I paid more attention to it. I changed it to a horizontal screen, but the scene is so rough, and the digital UI is just as good as PPT artistic text.”

These problems put together, “Love and Deep Space” has become an embarrassing four different.

It focuses on immersion, but the design is not aesthetically pleasing, and the model movements are rough, and the screen will be vertical for a while, and horizontal for a while.

It wants to tell a new story and keep up with the awakening of women’s consciousness, but the heroine is a little white flower, and the core is still love.

It does 3D models, but sells non-moving cards.

It seems to have the determination to do a good job in the integration of action and gameplay, but the actual effect, action players say it is ancient, and Yiyou users say it is too complicated.

Judging from the current situation, the good news is that this is just a test of “Love and Deep Space”. The product’s ratings on Station B and TapTap are still above 8 points, and the number of reservations exceeds one million.

The bad news is that, given that the game has been developed for 3 years, and the version number was obtained in March, the quality difference between this test and the final launch may not be too big.

From “Nuannuan” and “Love and the Producer” to now, Zhezhi, as a “little dragon” running on the vertical track with its products, has brought many surprises to the industry in the past few years. Let’s not talk about “A Thousand Faces” that challenges the new track, but only talk about “Infinite Warmth” and “Love and Deep Space” that continue to dig deeper into the market for women who are not so easy to mix. The basic ideas that bring moderate to severe experience can be called excellent.

However, creativity, subsequent execution, and final quality are never the same thing. Sometimes, if you take a big step, you will be easily injured, and the damage caused by these scars to the brand and core users cannot be covered up by a burst of marketing and a burst of self-indulgence. living.

In short, it is the same as what the players said: “Love and Deep Space”, look forward to major changes.