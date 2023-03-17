Publisher JOYOLAND announced that it will cooperate with companies such as Idea Factory’s otome game brand “Otomate” and voltage Co., Ltd. It is expected to launch Chinese versions of five popular otome works during the Spring Festival of 2023 and 2024. The fifth work: Love and magic open up the future ADV “Wand of Fortune R for Nintendo Switch”.

“Wand of Fortune R for Nintendo Switch” is a compilation of “ワンドオブフォーチュン / The Wand of Fortune” and Fan Disk “ワンドオブフォーチュン ~FutureへのProlog~ / The Stick of Fortune ~Future Prelude~”. It describes the story of a girl without magician attributes who struggles day and night at the Mills Claire School of Magic for her dream of becoming a magician.

“Wand of Fortune R for Nintendo Switch” story summary:

The tip of the rod guides my future—

Lulu, who is studying at a magic school in a certain area, is a problem student who gives the teacher a headache.

Faced with her repeated failed magic spells and endless troubles, the helpless teacher had to ask her alma mater for help.

The center of Latium, the magical city that manages all magic in the world,

The Mills Claire School of Magic, which all magicians yearn for—this is Lulu’s new school.

She stepped into the college gate with joy, but learned a shocking fact.

It turns out that Lulu does not have the innate “attributes” of a magician.

If left unattended, Lulu’s non-attribute magic may bring unpredictable harm.

Therefore, if Lulu did not determine her own attributes during this time at the Magic Academy,

The academy can only seal her magic.

Can Lulu find her own attributes? !

Product Information

Game name: Wand of Fortune R for Nintendo Switch

Game original name: Wand of Fortune R for Nintendo Switch

Game type: female to love adventure

Developer: IDEA FACTORY / DESIGN FACTORY

Publisher: Joyoland

Distributor: Jasden Co., Ltd. / Game Source Entertainment

Compatible Platform: Nintendo Switch™

Release date: Scheduled to be released in the Spring Festival of 2024

Suggested price: 438HKD for the regular version

Limited Edition 698HKD

Subtitles: Traditional Chinese

Voice: Japanese

Age Rating: Adjunct 12

©2024 IDEA FACTORY/DESIGN FACTORY All rights reserved. Licensed to and published by Joyoland.