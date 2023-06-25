Love for Leading Bright Colleagues Zhao Liying Becomes De Beers Jewelers New Brand Spokesperson

De Beers brand spokesperson Zhao Liying (official photo)

“De Beers Where It Begins” campaign aims to discover nature’s rarest treasures and explore the journey from rough stones when they are first discovered to magnificent jewelry, which shines through extraordinary craftsmanship Brilliant beauty, full of confidence. De Beers inherits a century-old timeless aesthetics, always creates brilliant products with ingenuity, and is committed to ensuring that every diamond comes from a reliable source, ensuring that diamonds bring positive and sustainable benefits to human beings and the earth’s environment throughout the journey from mining to creation. Impact. Just like Zhao Liying’s continuous precipitation on the road of acting, she has devoted herself to polishing, sticking to her original intention, achieving her current glory, and ushering in a more confident and abundant self.

Céline Assimon, CEO of De Beers Jewelry, said: “We are very pleased that Ms. Zhao Liying has joined the De Beers family. From emerging on the screen to shining brightly, she has constantly broken through herself on the road of acting, releasing the charm and unlimited potential of women. Her unique characteristics coincide with De Beers’ infinite love for natural diamonds and the concept of excellent craftsmanship, let us look forward to the new shining journey jointly created by De Beers and Li Ying.”

Zhao Liying said: “I am honored to be the spokesperson of the De Beers brand. Diamond jewelry carries profound symbolic meaning and is the bright imprint of the most precious moments in our lives. Diamonds are the magnificent treasures of nature, containing infinite vitality and energy. When When I wear these gorgeous pieces, I feel strong and confident. The gorgeous transformation of De Beers diamonds is very similar to the experience I have grown and moved forward in my career. I am very happy that we share the same philosophy. I believe this cooperation will also make me shine even more on the stage of performance.”

Brand spokesperson Zhao Liying’s brand new image advertisement will be unveiled on Chinese Valentine’s Day in 2023. Together with De Beers, we will create every shining moment with infinite vision. Love is the guide, we walk together brightly, and we witness love, which is born from this.

About De Beers Jewelry De Beers Jewellers

De Beers jewelry from London, whose flagship store is located in Old Bond Street, London, and has boutiques in various luxury brand gathering areas around the world, is a representative of the luxury and excellence of diamond jewelry. Inheriting more than 130 years of expertise from the legendary De Beers diamond masters, De Beers Jewelers selects only the most magnificent diamonds in the world, and creates timeless and elegant jewelry masterpieces through bold and novel designs and ingenious craftsmanship.

De Beers Group has a lasting positive impact on the local people where it mines and the planet we live on, and is committed to moving towards a fairer, safer, cleaner, healthier world that maintains ethical practices, promotes community prosperity and protects nature. bright future. This commitment is called “Creating Eternity”.

De Beers jewelry has 36 boutiques in 13 countries and regions around the world, and it also sells online on the official website www.debeers.com.

Enchanted Lotusseries

The lotus flower is a symbol of purity and perfection; its petals bloom at night and close at dawn, expressing the power of life. In this magical oasis in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, lotus flowers are in full bloom. The Enchanted Lotus series is like a lotus flower, interpreting the eternity of life with elegant design, and the unique patterns shine brightly under the bright light. Zhao Liying appeared wearing De Beers’ iconic Enchanted Lotus series jewelry, interpreting the beauty of purity and elegance. The blooming lotus pattern shines brightly with the elegant design, complementing Zhao Liying’s elegant, quiet and luxurious style, showing her confidence and elegance.

Enchanted Lotus High Jewelry Necklace in White Gold and Diamonds

Enchanted Lotus High Jewelry Earrings in White Gold and Diamonds

Enchanted Lotus Open Ring in White Gold with Diamonds

Enchanted Lotus Open Bracelet in White Gold and Diamonds

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

