Japanese cinema protagonist in the room: among the most interesting news of this weekend there is certainly “Love Life” by Kōji Fukada, presented in recent days at the Venice Film Festival.

The protagonist of the film is Taeko, a woman whose life flows quietly alongside her husband and child, until a dramatic event marks the return of Park, the biological father of the child, of whom the woman had not heard for years. lost his home, lives like a homeless man and is deaf, as well as seriously ill. You can find echoes of the cinema of important contemporary Japanese authors, such as Hirokazu Kore-Eda and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, in this film which is, however, above all a fully in the strings and poetics of its author, Kōji Fukada, who had already shown good sensitivity with 2016’s “Harmonium” – still his best film today – and has often recounted complex family dynamics throughout his career.

Through an elegant staging, “Love Life” flows alternating cruel moments with others that are very delicate for an overall effect capable of shaking.

A film about guilt

The narrative trend could surprise, especially for how Taeko approaches the ex-husband after the tragedy, but the film is moved by pain and guilt and manages, through these themes, to best represent the psychological aspect of the protagonist. Not all moments have fully succeeded in this feature film, but with the passing of the minutes the depth of the reflections proposed and the increasing pace make it a work that is undoubtedly successful. of Fukada in directing the actors.

Watcher

Completely different tones are those of Chloe Okuno’s “Watcher” starring Maika Monroe. The actress plays an American woman who, together with her husband Francis, moves to Bucharest. She has abandoned her acting career to follow him and often finds herself alone in her new home. One night she sees that from the apartment building opposite, across the street, someone seems intent on observing her: it will be the beginning of a waking nightmare.The plot behind this feature film that plays with the theme is certainly not the most original. of voyeurism and resumes various conventional film structures on possible perverse and dangerous serial killers: the girl begins to suspect that the man may be a local serial killer, known as “The Spider”, who usually decapitates women. no great surprises emerge from the narration, at least in the first part, different outcomes come from a staging that manages to keep the tension high and give more than a thrill to the viewer.The result is a film that is better in rendering than in the premises, despite the limitations of the script are too obvious to be overlooked altogether.