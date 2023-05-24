“Love Live!Anime Idol Character Design Tutorial” new book released_TOM ENTERTAINMENT

After “Journey to Bell Bud” and “Slam Dunk”, the animations that accompanied childhood began to sweep our memory again and again. April 2023,“LoveLive!” new project “Ren no Sora Women’s Academy School Idol”The debut triggered a new round of upsurge of LLers. Just like the slogan of love live when it was first established, “the story of realizing dreams together”, as long as the dream is still there, youth will never end.

What is Love Live! “?

As an IP that also influenced a generation of animation fans,lovelive planningLaunched in 2010 by the Japanese animation company Bandai Namco Filmworks (formerly Risheng), the music video company Bandai Namco Music Live (formerly Lantis) and the Japanese comprehensive publishing house Kadokawa Group, the project combines music works, TV and radio programs, books, comics animation, games, peripherals in one, is one of the originator works of virtual idols.

love live! With the broadcast of the first animation in 2013, the planning content began to develop fan groups in mainland China. Since then, the influence of this planning in China has increased day by day, and with the mobile game “Love Live! School Idol Festival” in 2014, it landed on the national server And the broadcast of the second episode of the animation created the first wave of “LL fever”, which caused a sensation among domestic animation fans.

In 2015, lovelive’s first-generation 9-member voice actor group μ’s came to mainland China for the first time with the Lantis Anime Music World Tour Shanghai Station, even with JAM Project, Kuribayashi Minami, Suzumura Kenichi and other Japanese animation veteran voice actors performing on the same stage , μ’s still ignited the most enthusiastic atmosphere in the audience and achieved a complete success.

In 2016, lovelive entered the peak period of school idol’s influence in China, only at station B, “love live! “Related animations, concerts, game live broadcasts, and peripheral product delivery videos have exceeded 100 million hits, and the number of bullet screens has exceeded 60 million. Other platforms have a huge number of creators specializing in love live themes and a wide range of fan groups. It is a hot IP that affects domestic teenagers and even young and middle-aged people. ,

People who love anime, cosplay, and two-dimensional culture are very interested in the stories behind the design of love Live girl group idols, and want to find out how the first generation of Love Live idols took shape.This time Beijing Science and Technology Press introduced“Lovelive! Anime Idol Character Design Tutorial”created by Mr. Yuhei Murota, the author of “Love live!”

“Love Live! Anime Idol Character Design Tutorial》







Author: Yuhei Murota

It is Love Live, a Japanese campus idol project that has been popular all over the world for 13 years! The general animation supervisor of the school idol project. The project integrates music works, TV and radio programs, books, animation, games, and peripherals. It is jointly launched by well-known Japanese production companies such as the animation company SUNRISE, the record company Lantis, and the monthly magazine “Denki G’s magazine”. In July 2022, “Love Live! Superstar!! Season 2” TV animation created a phenomenal effect as soon as it was broadcast. The official revealed that the new project “Lan no Sora Girls Academy” is expected to be officially released in April 2023, which shows that “Love Live! “brought a huge influence to the world animation circle. And the creator of this “Ivy IP” – Yuhei Murota, as the chief character designer of this series of projects, is called “Father of Love Live!” by LL fans, and he himself has gained fame with the success of the project .

Editor’s Choice:

In April 2023, the new season of “Love Live! Ren no Sora Girls’ Academy” was released, and this project will bring a long-lasting sensory experience to the animation industry and LL fans together with the previous series. Let’s explore love live together! The secret of success!

brief introduction

This book is the first character setting tutorial by Mr. Yuhei Murota, an animation master. It explains the creation ideas of the unique animation character design style created by the author. It can be said that this book allows all LL fans to intuitively understand the whole process of the birth of the famous “Murota School” style in the ACGM field for the first time. The first part of this book focuses on the birth process of a five-member idol girl group – how to design, adjust, and plump the images of different characters from scratch, and make the five characters effectively combined; the second part is Mr. The creation sharing of the idol boy group, combined with his decades of experience in the industry, will share the key points of the creation process with readers; the third part is the exclusive interview content of Mr. Murota, the interview draft is nearly 10,000 words, which is a rare master in China. experience. In short, this book is a rare collection of animation character creation, suitable for LL fans, beginners and advanced animation practitioners, and animation peripheral practitioners.

preamble

Of course, a work cannot be popular with readers as long as the characters are set up well, but the character design is the “facade” of the work, and many works fail to catch the audience because of the “facade”, which leads to a dismal market reaction for the follow-up content with full potential. When I first worked in an animation studio, a senior said to me: “If the work fails to catch on, the director and producer are indeed responsible, but the rest of the responsibility lies with the animation characters.” Yes, Anime characters are so important to the whole work. Generally speaking, the audience will pay more attention to the former, but from the perspective of the artist, the latter is more critical. I personally think that if you put too much emphasis on the former, you will often think that all the character designs should be reflected in the artist’s skills; if you put too much emphasis on the latter, you will have the idea of ​​”sacrificing commercial success and only pursuing self-expression”. In fact, both are important parts of the work, and it is quite difficult to have the best of both worlds, so we have to decide which is more important according to different works. In order to realize such a character design, we need to think repeatedly and weigh left and right, so judgment essential. There are no so-called optimal solutions and shortcuts for anime character design. How the process is not important, but the results can speak for themselves. Since the painters have their own characteristics, there is no so-called highly versatile character design strategy that is universal and can achieve results. But this book does offer some ideas about anime character design. I would be very honored if you can get some tips about anime character design from this book. Since there are many contents in this book that make people wonder “I thought so!” or “Is this possible?”, this book is also very interesting as a book. Now, please start reading this book officially!

Content display:































Further reading:



252